What's new

European Commission is banning TikTok from corporate devices and personal devices using corporate apps

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
6,769
26
17,072
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
If national security and the protection of young people are priorities, as you can see, the EU can ban the use of a social media application.

So there are limits to personal freedoms, including in Europe. Yet, when the countries under attack developed similar measures against the institutions and companies of those countries weaponizing social media tools and apps and providing big data with complete disregard for the principle of personal data protection, they tried to condemn those countries for censorship and obstruction of freedom of expression by instrumentalizing the universal declaration of human rights.

One aspect of this is the struggle between the PRC and the US, and the EU region is clarifying its stance in this regard, but what I want to point out is that those who have always defended themselves with their liberal traditions and anti-censorious are now in a position to defend even this decision over national security or related things. I leave it to the reader to define the adjective with which this can be described. Here is the news:

www.euractiv.com

European Commission bans TikTok from corporate devices

The EU executive’s IT service has asked all Commission employees to uninstall TikTok from their corporate devices, as well as the personal devices using corporate apps, citing data protection concerns.
www.euractiv.com www.euractiv.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1628673899125780480
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Asia rules the mobile world: more users, more often, generating more cash
Replies
0
Views
249
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Asia rules the mobile world: more users, more often, generating more cash
Replies
2
Views
318
jhungary
jhungary
beijingwalker
A quarter of US adults under 30 now get their news from TikTok, China's social video app is an increasingly popular source of news
Replies
0
Views
317
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Hamartia Antidote
TikTok moves US users' data to Oracle servers to address security concerns
Replies
0
Views
414
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
TikTok Surpasses Facebook and Instagram Among British Users
Replies
0
Views
230
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom