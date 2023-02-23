European Commission is banning TikTok from corporate devices and personal devices using corporate apps

European Commission bans TikTok from corporate devices The EU executive’s IT service has asked all Commission employees to uninstall TikTok from their corporate devices, as well as the personal devices using corporate apps, citing data protection concerns.

If national security and the protection of young people are priorities, as you can see, the EU can ban the use of a social media application.So there are limits to personal freedoms, including in Europe. Yet, when the countries under attack developed similar measures against the institutions and companies of those countries weaponizing social media tools and apps and providing big data with complete disregard for the principle of personal data protection, they tried to condemn those countries for censorship and obstruction of freedom of expression by instrumentalizing the universal declaration of human rights.One aspect of this is the struggle between the PRC and the US, and the EU region is clarifying its stance in this regard, but what I want to point out is that those who have always defended themselves with their liberal traditions and anti-censorious are now in a position to defend even this decision over national security or related things. I leave it to the reader to define the adjective with which this can be described. Here is the news: