Published at 05:34 pm December 11th, 2021

European AL: Complaint against Pinaki in Paris for anti-Bangladesh activities Pinaki Bhattacharya keeps spreading propaganda using online portals, says an official

Photo: UNBPinaki Bhattacharya keeps spreading propaganda using online portals, says an officialThe French police have received a complaint against Paris-based Bangladeshi activist Pinaki Bhattacharya as the All European Awami League leaders brought a number of allegations against him, including anti-Bangladesh propaganda.All European Awami League President M Nazrul Islam, General Secretary Mujibur Rahman, France AL President MA Kashem, General Secretary Dilwar Hossain and Vice President Manjurul Hasan Selim lodged the complaints with the French police in Paris.“Pinaki Bhattacharya is involved in anti-Bangladesh activities. This so-called writer is sitting in France trying to confuse people with misleading and false information about Bangladesh, the government of Bangladesh, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Bangabandhu family,” Nazrul Islam told the media on Saturday.He said Pinaki Bhattacharya keeps spreading propaganda using online portals, Facebook, YouTube channel and other social media platforms. “French police have received our complaints and will act accordingly.”A vicious circle is trying to create chaos in non-communal Bangladesh and Pinaki Bhattacharya is one of the members of this circle led by convicted BNP leader Tarique Rahman, Nazrul added.He further said behind the accused are the defeated forces of 1971 and their allies. They’re pouring a huge amount of money into this propaganda.“We’ve filed a complaint because such propaganda cannot be allowed to continue. Legally it needs to stop. Propaganda against Bangladesh is being carried out on French soil, which we have brought to the notice of the law of this country,” he mentioned.