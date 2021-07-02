What's new

Europe Tops China in Spawning $1 Billion Tech Startups

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
8,327
2
11,181
Country
United States
Location
United States
BRUSSELS—Europe has overtaken China in creating billion-dollar tech startups, according to a new analysis that points to Europe’s rising status in the field and the effect of Beijing’s crackdown on capitalist entrepreneurialism. Both economies still lag behind the U.S. in creating so-called unicorns.

Over the past year, China has reined in its most successful and freewheeling tech giants, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Didi Global Inc., leading to a loss of market value that has cast a chill...


https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/europe-tops-china-in-spawning-1-billion-tech-startups-11638869014
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
8,327
2
11,181
Country
United States
Location
United States
F-22Raptor said:
BRUSSELS—Europe has overtaken China in creating billion-dollar tech startups, according to a new analysis that points to Europe’s rising status in the field and the effect of Beijing’s crackdown on capitalist entrepreneurialism. Both economies still lag behind the U.S. in creating so-called unicorns.

Over the past year, China has reined in its most successful and freewheeling tech giants, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Didi Global Inc., leading to a loss of market value that has cast a chill...


https://www.wsj.com/amp/articles/europe-tops-china-in-spawning-1-billion-tech-startups-11638869014
Click to expand...

The private sector is the lifeblood of innovation and advancement in the modern day economy. The fact that Europe has overtaken China really says it all. :lol:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

R
CCP Centennial: The Chinese Economic Miracle
Replies
10
Views
565
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
R
Invest in Pakistan Summit: Can Pakistan Benefit From US-China Tech War?
Replies
1
Views
436
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AndrewJin
Why China is emerging as a tech superpower to rival the US?
2 3
Replies
34
Views
3K
Bussard Ramjet
B
onebyone
China's Tiger Moms Are Spending Big on Tech Classes for Their Kids
Replies
11
Views
864
Place Of Space
Place Of Space

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom