Europe Tops China in Spawning $1 Billion Tech Startups

BRUSSELS—Europe has overtaken China in creating billion-dollar tech startups, according to a new analysis that points to Europe’s rising status in the field and the effect of Beijing’s crackdown on capitalist entrepreneurialism. Both economies still lag behind the U.S. in creating so-called unicorns.Over the past year, China has reined in its most successful and freewheeling tech giants, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Didi Global Inc., leading to a loss of market value that has cast a chill...