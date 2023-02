that can be understood because France has almost free Uranium from Niger.



It would be foolish if Frenchs refuse nuclear energy when they have raw material almost free and well assured in the future.



But it's not the case of the rest of EU, Uranium can be cheap today but the supplier can change of opinion in the future and blackmail the customer.



Niger can't never blackmail France if they dont want one million French bombs over their heads.



The best energy supplier to Germany was Russia.



Poland electricity cost is half than here, because they use coal as main source to make electric energy.



If you ask somebody if prefers pay the half of energy bill and use coal, almost nobody would refuse.