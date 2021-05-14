What's new

Europe ‘standing’ with Taiwan, visiting delegation says

Europe ‘standing’ with Taiwan, visiting delegation says
Taiwan's democracy is "a treasure" to be protected, the head of a visiting European Parliament delegation said on Thursday, promising to stand with the island as tensions between Beijing and Taipei spiral to their highest level in years.

i do wonder sincerely how the Chinese government and it's supporters will feel about this.
is this going to increase tensions between China and Europe, or are you going to 'let this slide', aka 'ignore it' (which is the better option in my humble opinion).
 
no one cares its always the same thing. we support freedom! two weeks later we support one china!. Rinse and repeat 10000x last 50 years
 
Very simply, let enterprises related to these congressmen and their relatives are prohibited from participating in any business with China.
It's fair, isn't it? Since it is anti China, please stay away from the Chinese.
 
Very simply, let enterprises related to these congressmen and their relatives are prohibited from participating in any business with China.
It's fair, isn't it? Since it is anti China, please stay away from the Chinese.
China needs to weed out anti Chinese politicians by setting up a fund for their opponents in there respective countries. Also people to people contact needs to be improved so these people can be marginalized and people educated with Chinese people point of view.
 
These European delegate are just low ranking one with no real power.

China already stated that they will sanction those involved in Taiwan independence move. Most western politics career are short. Once over, they will move over to private sector as high paid executive due to their previous government working experience. But China sanction will block their lucrative future.

Pompeo who now suffer knows that.
 
Very simply, let enterprises related to these congressmen and their relatives are prohibited from participating in any business with China.
It's fair, isn't it? Since it is anti China, please stay away from the Chinese.
that's meddling in the internal affairs of other nations, your nearest trading partners even, bro.
 
