Europe Spring - 2023

PRI_217044823.jpg


We are at the beginning of a European Spring similar to the Arab Spring. Johnson, Draghhi (Italy), Kallas (Estonia) resigned. The Telegraph believes Chancellor Scholz is very close to resigning, unable to guarantee Germany's energy security.

The sanctions imposed to collapse Russia's economy are crashing the European economy with the boomerang effect.

The British Prime Minister resigned voluntarily. While the party and controversial government appointments were the main reasons, the economy also played a role.

The falling pound, rising gas prices and the threat of recession created time bombs. In such a situation, it was becoming increasingly difficult for Johnson to cope with his duties.

The leaders of the 27 EU countries are almost all in the same position. They are worried about rising inflation and gas shortages.

Almost all the leaders of the 27 EU countries are in the same position. They also fear rising inflation and gas shortages. So far we are at the very beginning of a political crisis in the EU, but the first results are visible to the naked eye.

On 14 July, the prime ministers of Estonia and Italy resigned at the same time.

The example of Italy is the most illustrative here. It is directly related to the economy, sanctions and Ukraine. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has lost the support of the largest party in Parliament. To be honest, the Italian economy was in a deplorable state long before February 24.

This "sick man" of Europe, and the most deplorable, is the EU's third economy. Italy has been hit hard by the eurozone debt crisis and has been the country hardest hit by the effects of the coronavirus. Now, sanctions against Russia and the energy crisis are added to all these troubles.

For Europe, the situation will be even worse. A cold winter is at the door, oil & gas is getting scarce. For the first time, Germany has opened the cork of its underground gas tank. In this case, Ukraine falls into the background. EU countries could only allocate €1 billion, abandoning their plans to allocate €9 billion to Kiev.

In this case, we see two pole positions. On the one hand, there is the voice of reason expressed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who described the sanctions as a bullet to the lungs. On the other hand, the voice of other EU officials that turned into political propaganda far from reality.

Original source:

Turkish translate:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1548230333652353027
 
