“Europe Sky Shield Initiative“: Germany and allies launch common air defense

Ukraine-Russland-News am Donnerstag: Ukraine meldet Drohnenangriffe auf kritische Infrastruktur 15 europäische Länder wollen ein gemeinsames Verteidigungssystem aufbauen. Dafür sollen über die European Sky Shield Initiative neue Waffensysteme gekauft werden. Und: Ukraine meldet Drohnenangriffe auf kritische Infrastruktur. Die News.

Germany and 13 Europe Nato alliesBelgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania, the United Kingdomhave agreed on building the Europe air defense.Für die Raketenabwehr soll laut SPIEGEL-Informationen vermutlich das israelische »Arrow«-System eingekauft werdenFoto: Israeli Ministry of Defence / AFP“This commitment is even more crucial today, as we witness the ruthless and indiscriminate missile attacks by Russia in Ukraine, killing civilians and destroying critical infrastructure. In this context, I strongly welcome Germany’s leadership in launching the European Sky Shield Initiative,” said NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană. He added: “The new assets, fully interoperable and seamlessly integrated within the NATO air and missile defence, would significantly enhance our ability to defend the Alliance from all air and missile threats.”