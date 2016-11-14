Europe refused to side with Biden to provoke China
Blaming China is the magic solution to all problems in the west, and the situation will not change if political correctness still overrides truth, facts, and science, pushing journalism and conscientiousness away. We hope someday, the slogan "build back better" can become "proceed progress perfect," and only at that time can the world have a bright future.
LOL. No mention of Genocide. Force labor only mention together with world wide force labor.
Xinjiang is now a dead topic.
Blaming China is the magic solution to all problems in the west, and the situation will not change if political correctness still overrides truth, facts, and science, pushing journalism and conscientiousness away. We hope someday, the slogan "build back better" can become "proceed progress perfect," and only at that time can the world have a bright future.
LOL. No mention of Genocide. Force labor only mention together with world wide force labor.
Xinjiang is now a dead topic.