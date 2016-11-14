What's new

Europe refused to side with Biden to provoke China

Europe refused to side with Biden to provoke China


Blaming China is the magic solution to all problems in the west, and the situation will not change if political correctness still overrides truth, facts, and science, pushing journalism and conscientiousness away. We hope someday, the slogan "build back better" can become "proceed progress perfect," and only at that time can the world have a bright future.


LOL. No mention of Genocide. Force labor only mention together with world wide force labor.

Xinjiang is now a dead topic.
 
Now is the opportunity for Europe to stand up on its own feet, although the process will be painful.
 
Europe is optimized, similar to Japan, to maximize the contracting out and utilization of its technology. It’s needs volume to sustain its quality of life. They won’t want to rock the boat.
 
don't get too comfy. e.u. has the american stick up its @ss and will ultimately get dragged into any misadventure that old pervert uncle sam dives into butt first. China must become very protective. strengthen Russia to keep e.u. intimated while luring the e.u. away from uncle sam by convincing them that their losses will unrecoverable if they side with the u.s. and their gains will be immense if they do as China says.
 
