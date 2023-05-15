Europe Presses White House to Address Iran’s Growing Nuclear Program

I may sound like a broken disk but i say it again, Iran MUST build nuclear weapons asap, that is the only way to guarantee it's peaceful future. The US and their european vassals (of which ashamely my country is part of) or the israeli regime would rather start wars just to deflect from internal crises, and they pick on the weak ie countries without nuclear weapons. Have you not noticed how muted the US axis is about DPRK now? The DPRK keeps testing cruise missiles and ICBMs like there's no tomorrow, and barely a peep from the western axis. Because they know if they start anything against DPRK, Washington will be vaporized.



Iran should really stop pussyfooting around and giving in to US and israeli axis sanctions blackmailing, threats and double crossing, get nukes now, give EVERYTHING they want to Russia and anyone else who wants iranian stuff (why are there no iranian BMs, Cruise missiles and SAMs in Syria already?), and show the US axis the finger.



As of now Iran even meekly stopped launching /testing longer range ballistic missiles to appease the US, even as the americans and israelis not only have been killing iranian scientists, civillians and soldiers, but also one of your greatest commanders, Qasem Soleimani. How lame is that?