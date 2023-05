Europe Presses White House to Address Iran’s Growing Nuclear Program ​

U.S. officials say they are still discussing options to resume diplomacy ​

By Laurence Norman /May 12, 2023 11:23 am ETBERLIN—Alarmed by Iran's progress in enriching uranium at close toweapons-grade levels, European countries are pressing the Bidenadministration to revive a diplomatic track with Tehran that they hopewould help avoid a possible nuclear crisis.After 18 months of negotiations, talks on reviving the 2015 nuclearaccord collapsed in August when Tehran rejected a deal that would havelargely restored the original pact's terms. Iran is now amassing 60%highly enriched uranium and recently produced a small amount ofnear-weapons grade material, according to the United Nations atomicagency.European officials say time is running out to diplomatically addressan Iranian nuclear program that puts Tehran as little as severalmonths away from being able to develop a nuclear weapon, but they areworried that the White House has shelved the issue until after the2024 election. They acknowledged that any new effort to keep a lid onIran’s nuclear advances may fail to stop Iran from eventuallygetting a weapon.Reviving the nuclear deal was a top Biden administration goal andsenior U.S. officials say Washington still favors a diplomaticsolution to Iran’s nuclear challenge. But with the presidential racelooming, European diplomats say that after months of discussions, theU.S. has floated no new initiative that could lead to talks. U.S.officials say different ideas are under discussion.For the White House, a diplomatic opening on Iran’s nuclear programpresents obvious political risks at a time when Washington is alreadydealing with the war in Ukraine and tensions with Beijing over Taiwan.Congressional support for an Iran deal was already faltering last yearbefore Iran effectively sided with Russia over Ukraine and crackeddown brutally on protesters at home.That has European officials worried that the White House may havedecided to put aside the Iranian nuclear issue for the remainder ofPresident Biden’s first term, provided that Iran doesn’t movedecisively closer to a nuclear weapon. U.S. officials insist thatisn’t the case.The Biden administration seems to be “putting the Iran issue on theback burner and hoping that it won’t come to a boil for now,” saidMichael Singh, managing director at the Washington Institute and aformer senior director for Middle East affairs at the NationalSecurity Council. “Tehran is instead plowing ahead with its nuclearadvances, frustrating U.S. hopes that the issue can simply be shelvedin favor of other priorities like Ukraine and Taiwan.”In May 2018, the U.S. pulled out of the nuclear deal, which liftedmost international sanctions on Tehran in exchange for tight buttemporary restrictions on its nuclear work. Iran has since graduallyramped up its nuclear program.Iran says that its nuclear program is for civilian purposes and thatit accidentally produced a small amount of near-weapons gradematerial. U.S. officials say there is no evidence Tehran is currentlytrying to build a nuclear weapon.In February, Secretary of State Antony Blinken huddled in Munich withhis counterparts from the European countries that helped negotiate the2015 deal—Britain, France and Germany. Concerned that Iran might bepreparing to produce weapons-grade fuel, they charged officials withexploring options for putting a lid on Iran’s work.U.S. officials say discussions are continuing on the possible optionsin Washington, with different views on what a renewed diplomaticeffort should look like.While a return to attempts to revive the 2015 pact appears to be offthe table in the U.S. and Europe, there are a range of otherpossibilities, diplomats say.One option is some form of temporary, interim agreement, where Iranstops producing 60% enriched uranium and potentially winds back itshighly enriched stockpile for some modest sanctions relief. Otherssupport a longer-lasting agreement closer in terms to the nucleardeal, while there are also proponents of a significantly modifiedagreement, which could for example wind back the clock on sunsets onIran’s nuclear work.“The best way to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is aneffective agreement that stops them from getting a nuclear weapon,”Jake Sullivan said in remarks at the Washington Institute last week.U.S. officials say they haven’t formulated a proposal yet becausethere is no consensus on what kind of plan would be sellable to Tehranand workable politically at home. That is causing frustration inEurope.European officials say without a proposal or some ideas withWashington’s imprimatur, it is impossible to engage with Iran on anykind of meaningful discussion of what Tehran might be open to andwhere its red lines are. Europe has consistently played the middlemanin talks because Tehran won’t allow its officials to negotiatedirectly with Washington.Publicly, Iran has said it would reject any kind of interim deal.There are Iranian concerns that any deal could be annulled by a newU.S. president in 2025. Still, at a very minimum, a temporaryarrangement could give Tehran access to some of the tens of billionsof dollars in oil export revenues that Iran has stuck abroad underU.S. sanctions.Iranian officials say they still support returning to the 2015 deal,although last summer they demanded more guarantees that the agreementwould endure beyond President Biden’s first term and conditionedreviving the pact on the U.N. atomic agency dropping an investigationinto undeclared nuclear material found in Iran. In March, senior European officialsmet in Oslo with Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, Ali-Bagheri Kani.The European countries said publicly it wasn’t a negotiatingsession, but people involved in the talks said they had scoped out hownuclear diplomacy could be unblocked.“We spare no opportunity to clarify our views & warn against certainmiscalculations,” Mr. Bagheri-Kani said afterward on Twitter.The European countries have also sought to build some credibledeterrence against any Iranian move to produce 90% weapons gradematerial. Israeli officials have at times signaled that they couldtake military action if Iran crossed that rubrik.Last month, the three European countries gathered the 10 nonpermanentU.N. Security Council members to brief them on a mechanism under the2015 deal, the snapback clause, which would allow internationalsanctions to be reimposed on Iran.—Michael Gordon in Washington contributed to this article.