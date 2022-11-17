What's new

Europe is too dependent on China for technologies, Finland's PM says

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
51,196
-12
95,208
Country
China
Location
China

Europe is too dependent on China for technologies, Finland's PM says​

By Reuters • Updated: 17/11/2022 - 11:40

HELSINKI -Europe is currently too reliant on China for technologies and should be wary of this dependency, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday.

“Let’s be honest, we have vulnerabilities already. We see it when we look at chips or semiconductors, we are too dependent,” Marin said, speaking at Slush, an annual startup event in Helsinki.

Marin said Europe had lessons to learn from its dependency on Russian energy that led to the ongoing energy crisis in Europe, as well as the lack of medical supplies seen during the COVID pandemic.

“We have to make sure that we have the capabilities and the knowledge to build these technologies and not be dependent on China and other authoritarian countries that have a different logic than democratic countries have,” Marin said.

Marin urged Europe to invest more in its own development of new fields of technology such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

“I really worry about this technology part because I fear we are making the same mistakes with technology and digital solutions and also raw materials we need to build these technologies,” she said.

www.euronews.com

Europe is too dependent on China for technologies, Finland's PM says

HELSINKI -Europe is currently too reliant on China for technologies
www.euronews.com www.euronews.com
 
B

Beidou2020

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2013
7,762
-48
20,677
Country
China
Location
New Zealand
beijingwalker said:

Europe is too dependent on China for technologies, Finland's PM says​

By Reuters • Updated: 17/11/2022 - 11:40

HELSINKI -Europe is currently too reliant on China for technologies and should be wary of this dependency, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday.

“Let’s be honest, we have vulnerabilities already. We see it when we look at chips or semiconductors, we are too dependent,” Marin said, speaking at Slush, an annual startup event in Helsinki.

Marin said Europe had lessons to learn from its dependency on Russian energy that led to the ongoing energy crisis in Europe, as well as the lack of medical supplies seen during the COVID pandemic.

“We have to make sure that we have the capabilities and the knowledge to build these technologies and not be dependent on China and other authoritarian countries that have a different logic than democratic countries have,” Marin said.

Marin urged Europe to invest more in its own development of new fields of technology such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

“I really worry about this technology part because I fear we are making the same mistakes with technology and digital solutions and also raw materials we need to build these technologies,” she said.

www.euronews.com

Europe is too dependent on China for technologies, Finland's PM says

HELSINKI -Europe is currently too reliant on China for technologies
www.euronews.com www.euronews.com
Click to expand...

Europe has been left behind in most emerging technologies.
 
E

etylo

FULL MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
1,872
-15
1,856
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
These European hypocrites cry all the time that they are too dependent on China while reaping lots benefits from doing business with China, why dont these hypocrites just stop any contacts with China for the better then.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
29,949
-50
66,627
Country
China
Location
China
etylo said:
These European hypocrites cry all the time that they are too dependent on China while reaping lots benefits from doing business with China, why dont these hypocrites just stop any contacts with China for the better then.
Click to expand...
They want to eat China lunch but still try spit at us. We will eat back their lunch in the end.

Cry all they can. It is precisely European are too pamper that lead everything to high cost which they can't do it themselves.
 
E

etylo

FULL MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
1,872
-15
1,856
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Beast said:
They want to eat China lunch but still try spit at us. We will eat back their lunch in the end.

Cry all they can. It is precisely European are too pamper that lead everything to high cost which they can't do it themselves.
Click to expand...
Exactly.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
29,949
-50
66,627
Country
China
Location
China
beijingwalker said:

Europe is too dependent on China for technologies, Finland's PM says​

By Reuters • Updated: 17/11/2022 - 11:40

HELSINKI -Europe is currently too reliant on China for technologies and should be wary of this dependency, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday.

“Let’s be honest, we have vulnerabilities already. We see it when we look at chips or semiconductors, we are too dependent,” Marin said, speaking at Slush, an annual startup event in Helsinki.

Marin said Europe had lessons to learn from its dependency on Russian energy that led to the ongoing energy crisis in Europe, as well as the lack of medical supplies seen during the COVID pandemic.

“We have to make sure that we have the capabilities and the knowledge to build these technologies and not be dependent on China and other authoritarian countries that have a different logic than democratic countries have,” Marin said.

Marin urged Europe to invest more in its own development of new fields of technology such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

“I really worry about this technology part because I fear we are making the same mistakes with technology and digital solutions and also raw materials we need to build these technologies,” she said.

www.euronews.com

Europe is too dependent on China for technologies, Finland's PM says

HELSINKI -Europe is currently too reliant on China for technologies
www.euronews.com www.euronews.com
Click to expand...
Is that the woman who club and hug other man when she is somebody's wife?

www.google.com

Married Finnish PM Sanna Marin ‘danced intimately’ with man at club: video

The firestorm over Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s wild partying intensified Friday with a new video seemingly showing the married leader dancing intimately with a mystery man.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
B

Beidou2020

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2013
7,762
-48
20,677
Country
China
Location
New Zealand
etylo said:
These European hypocrites cry all the time that they are too dependent on China while reaping lots benefits from doing business with China, why dont these hypocrites just stop any contacts with China for the better then.
Click to expand...

Europe is powerless. They can bark all they want, but they are falling behind technologically in pretty much all areas. After losing access to cheap Russian gas, Europe will become even more irrelevant as a technological power.

When was the last time the world looked up to Europe for technological leadership. It’s always US and China competing head to head. European countries are left in the rear view mirror.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Europe is replacing energy dependence on Russia with solar reliance on China
Replies
1
Views
196
Communism
C
beijingwalker
The EU needs renewables to curb Russian fossil fuel dependence. For these, it's dependent on China
Replies
4
Views
372
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Viet
'Russia will lose the energy battle,' says IEA chief Fatih Birol
Replies
1
Views
122
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
beijingwalker
‘Our prosperity was based on China and Russia’: EU foreign policy chief says the old world is gone and security is no longer a guarantee
Replies
10
Views
302
Beast
B
beijingwalker
Europe has picked a side in the new Cold War – China
Replies
2
Views
143
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom