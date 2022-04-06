Europe Is Sleepwalking Into Another World War​

beijingwalker said: We are discussing this global major ongoing event, China has a permanent seat in UNSC, we have more say on any global events than you Greek. Click to expand...

Maybe someone has not told you yet. But the UNSC is a completly powerless institution. The world rabbit breeder association has more power than the UNSC.In Europe China has zero say. You can watch as things unfold and in the end brace the consequences.Russia attacked Ukraine and caused the worst war here since 1945. We obviously want this to end and we want Russia permanently neutralized as a threat.Negotiations make no sense since Russia is always lieing and not trustworthy. So this must be solved by war.It appears all diplomatic contacts will break off soon with closure of embassies.The result of russias war will be a hunger catastrophy in africa, middle east and large parts of south east asia.