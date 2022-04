Europe Is Sleepwalking Into Another World War​

mmr said: Chinese are so concerned about Europe. No matter how concerned Chinese are after this war all eu countries maybe except Hungary....along with nato and others will work with usa to contain china. Putin just made usa job very easy.



Better not shed crocodile tears for Europeans lol. Click to expand...

They fear something else. Putin promised them 3 days war and that Europe accepts it. Turns out...he was wrong. Ukraine was a world wheat producer. As the war rages, food supply to africa and middle east disrupts. The last thing china wants is civil wars all over its many investments. Sri Lanka for example is on brink of collapse.This reachs a level globally where China loses control.Europe wont stop supporting Ukraine. The hardest sanctions against russia are from Europe. Most weapons for Ukraine are from Europe.So we now see chinese Propaganda ohhh its all the americans controlling you bla bla. No its not. We are determined to crush russia out of Ukraine no matter what cost. @beijingwalker you can watch and look. And if entire world will burn, there is nothing you can do about it.