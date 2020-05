Can only agree with you.



Ideally, the President of the United States of America and the stupidest person in the country should be two different people.



An example of Trumps latest verbal diarrhea was when Trump went into his monologue about injecting people with disinfectant. The penny dropped at last, she had put her career on the line for an absolute moron. The look of absolute dejection was even more spectacular than Dr Fauci's facepalm. Why is Trump even at that podium?



These press conferences drag on for almost two hours, involve Trump narcissistically praising himself, quackery about non-cures, and end with brawling with journalists. He is using this platform to attack Democrats and campaign for re-election.

It's a pandemic, and the President is a self-obsessed degenerate.



Good luck, America! You need it!



Btw - latest polls in France suggest 2% of the population regard the retard as a world leader. I would like to meet this 2% and question their sanity.....

Click to expand...