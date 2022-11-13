Europe has picked a side in the new Cold War – China

Oh yeah, white Anglo alarmist that wants Europe just to follow US and Britain way to totally decouple from China, he is obviously not happy with Europeans doing business and have some connections with China. EU countries are members of US led NATO alliance, EU is staunchly a lapdog of US. As long as EU sees its security is tied with US and its ideology, politics, religion, culture and race are aligned with US, then there is no chance EU will break away from US and move to the Chinese camp instead in the cold war between US and China. The writer is just an ardent anti-China British with full prejudice and hatred against China and want all Europeans to be like him on China.