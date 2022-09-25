Europe de-industrialization: Is European industry on the way out? | DW Business Special

Europe can’t afford to de-industrialize. It will import oil/gas at high prices and restart coal and nuclear plants in the short term as well as build pipelines to countries like Nigeria for long term diversification, but Europe will go through years of hardship in order to survive. What other choice do they have.



The French with their nuclear power plants will be the ones to watch, IMHO. Europe will probably shift to more all electric appliances and heating systems as it forgets about emissions agreements and fires up the coal fire power plants.