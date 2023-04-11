beijingwalker said: Europe cannot turn its back on China, Spanish minister says​ April 11 2023



MADRID, April 11 (Reuters) - Europe cannot ignore China's role as a key trading partner and important geopolitical player that could help put an end to the war in Ukraine, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday.



"I think we cannot just turn our back to China and try to ignore it," Calvino told an Atlantic Council event in Washington, D.C.



"We have a shared interest, I think, in ensuring that they engage constructively to put an end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible and to avoid global market fragmentation, which is going to be lose-lose for everyone." (Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)



Europe cannot turn its back on China, Spanish minister says MADRID, April 11 (Reuters) - Europe cannot ignore China's role as a key trading partner and important geopolitical player that could help put an end to the war in Ukraine, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday. ... April 11 2023MADRID, April 11 (Reuters) - Europe cannot ignore China's role as a key trading partner and important geopolitical player that could help put an end to the war in Ukraine, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday."I think we cannot just turn our back to China and try to ignore it," Calvino told an Atlantic Council event in Washington, D.C."We have a shared interest, I think, in ensuring that they engage constructively to put an end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible and to avoid global market fragmentation, which is going to be lose-lose for everyone." (Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip) Click to expand...

Normal. Europe in general doesn't consider China as a primary threat unlike the U.S. So Europe will keep being more open and friendlier with China than the U.S will like it to. Europe considers Russia its primary threat for obvious geographic/historical reasons as well. China is not perceived as much as such. However , if China was to start supporting Russia militarily by providing weapons and military supplies the Europe's perception and view of the country threat perception will change and they will be grouped in the same group with Russia then. However that hasn't happened. So both sides can keep on with their good and relations and trade