What's new

Europe cannot turn its back on China, Spanish minister says

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,705
-24
98,637
Country
China
Location
China

Europe cannot turn its back on China, Spanish minister says​

April 11 2023

MADRID, April 11 (Reuters) - Europe cannot ignore China's role as a key trading partner and important geopolitical player that could help put an end to the war in Ukraine, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday.

"I think we cannot just turn our back to China and try to ignore it," Calvino told an Atlantic Council event in Washington, D.C.

"We have a shared interest, I think, in ensuring that they engage constructively to put an end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible and to avoid global market fragmentation, which is going to be lose-lose for everyone." (Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

www.marketscreener.com

Europe cannot turn its back on China, Spanish minister says

MADRID, April 11 (Reuters) - Europe cannot ignore China's role as a key trading partner and important geopolitical player that could help put an end to the war in Ukraine, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday. ...
www.marketscreener.com
 
mike2000 is back

mike2000 is back

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 12, 2015
8,343
19
9,104
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
beijingwalker said:

Europe cannot turn its back on China, Spanish minister says​

April 11 2023

MADRID, April 11 (Reuters) - Europe cannot ignore China's role as a key trading partner and important geopolitical player that could help put an end to the war in Ukraine, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday.

"I think we cannot just turn our back to China and try to ignore it," Calvino told an Atlantic Council event in Washington, D.C.

"We have a shared interest, I think, in ensuring that they engage constructively to put an end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible and to avoid global market fragmentation, which is going to be lose-lose for everyone." (Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

www.marketscreener.com

Europe cannot turn its back on China, Spanish minister says

MADRID, April 11 (Reuters) - Europe cannot ignore China's role as a key trading partner and important geopolitical player that could help put an end to the war in Ukraine, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday. ...
www.marketscreener.com
Click to expand...
Normal. Europe in general doesn't consider China as a primary threat unlike the U.S. So Europe will keep being more open and friendlier with China than the U.S will like it to. Europe considers Russia its primary threat for obvious geographic/historical reasons as well. China is not perceived as much as such. However , if China was to start supporting Russia militarily by providing weapons and military supplies the Europe's perception and view of the country threat perception will change and they will be grouped in the same group with Russia then. However that hasn't happened. So both sides can keep on with their good and relations and trade
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
‘China cannot be out, China must be in’: France says it’s diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
nahtanbob
N
beijingwalker
We can’t lose China, EU leaders say, China-Russia bromance freaking EU leaders out. Now they’re booking flights to Beijing
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
etylo
E
beijingwalker
Europe is ‘counting on China’ to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, leaders tell Xi Jinping in Beijing
2
Replies
26
Views
314
aziqbal
aziqbal
Mista
Europe must resist pressure to become ‘America’s followers,’ says Macron
2
Replies
20
Views
443
zectech
zectech
Hamartia Antidote
Europe turns on China
Replies
12
Views
485
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom