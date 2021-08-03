Europa Oil & Gas launches farm-out offshore Morocco: 2bn barrels of exploration potential

The summary of what is happening is that the excavating company conducted a 2D/3D seismic survey of the area, this survey proved the presence of large quantities of oil, this technology has become very advanced and has great reliability and high accuracy!!Now the British company EOG is in very advanced negotiations with bigger companies such as BP and Shell to sell a percentage of the license, because drilling wells in the sea is very expensive and EOG cannot afford it alone, and this in itself is evidence of the seriousness of the discoveries, because in the world of oil, Giants like BP and Shell are only interested in any exploration license when it is promising and serious..