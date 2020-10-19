Euronaval Video: MBDA Launches The New VL MICA NG

At Euronaval Online, the digital edition of Euronaval 2020, Europe's leading missile producer unveils the VL MICA NG. Thanks to this new surface-to-air missile based on the successful VL MICA, MBDA can now offer a naval air defence system that matches the ESSM in terms of range.
Naval News met with Stefano Bertuzzi, Head of Naval Systems at MBDA, to learn about the surface to air missile for surface ships and its capabilities. The VL MICA NG system is based on the integration into the existing VL MICA system of the MICA NG (New Generation) anti-air missile, which began development in 2018 primarily to equip France’s Rafale combat aircraft. The VL MICA system family – now procured by navies for a total of 40 vessels – will consequently benefit from enhanced potential to counter future threats.
The dimensions of the MICA NG munition remain unchanged, allowing it to be integrated into existing VL MICA launchers. The existing missile data link mechanisms are compatible with the increased kinematic performance of the missiles, enabling current VL MICA systems to be upgraded to VL MICA NG standard by simple software updates.
About the MICA NG missile
The main evolution of the MICA NG compared to the existing MICA are:
- Extension of the motor with the addition of a second pulse (max Interception range increased to 40 km, similar to the reference on the market: Raytheon’s ESSM).
- Compression of other equipment
- Introduction of latest technologies such as dual pulse motor, AESA RF seeker and FPA IIR seeker
On the MICA NG, a new infrared seeker based on a matrix sensor will provide increased sensitivity, while a new radio frequency seeker with an active electronically scanned antenna (AESA) will allow for smart detection strategies. The lower volume of electronic components will enable the MICA NG to carry a larger load of propellant, significantly extending its range, and the new dual-pulse rocket motor will provide additional energy to the missile at the end of its flight, improving its manoeuvrability and its ability to intercept targets at long range. In surface-to-air mode, the MICA NG will be able to intercept targets over 40 km away. Finally, maintenance and ownership costs will be significantly reduced thanks to internal sensors that will monitor the status of the munition throughout its life cycle.
The MICA NG missile will be available in series production from 2026. Bertuzzi confirmed that MBDA already has an undisclosed launch customer for the new missile.
