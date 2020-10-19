Euronaval Video: MBDA Launches The New VL MICA NG

At Euronaval Online, the digital edition of Euronaval 2020, Europe's leading missile producer unveils the VL MICA NG. Thanks to this new surface-to-air missile based on the successful VL MICA, MBDA can now offer a naval air defence system that matches the ESSM in terms of range.

About the MICA NG missile

Extension of the motor with the addition of a second pulse (max Interception range increased to 40 km, similar to the reference on the market: Raytheon’s ESSM).

Compression of other equipment

Introduction of latest technologies such as dual pulse motor, AESA RF seeker and FPA IIR seeker

