Euronaval Online 2020: Spanish Company Navantia displays S-80 its latest generation of submarine EURONAVAL Online 2020: Spanish Company Navantia displays its latest generation of submarine S-80 in production by the Spanish company Navantia in its Cartagena shipyard for the Spanish Navy

At Euronaval Online, the digital edition of Euronaval 2020, International naval defense and maritime security industry exhibition, Spanish Company Navantia displays its latest generation of submarine S-80 in production by the Spanish company Navantia in its Cartagena shipyard for the Spanish Navy. It is a new generation submarine, technologically very advanced, which represents a qualitative leap with respect to conventional submarines.The S-80 program is the first submarine with a completely Spanish design since until now the submarines that have been built had French or North American design. This submersible is the first one with 100% Navantia design, and therefore it is a step forward in the sovereignty of the National Defense and in the capacities of our naval industry. Only the most advanced countries in the world are capable of developing a technological project of this magnitude, which is why Spain ranks among the best in the sector.The S-80 is designed to carry out a full range of missions including Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW), Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Special Operations Forces (SOF), Selective Land Attack, Designed for Full Combat Group Integration in First Strike Action, Shallow Water Operations, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Sequential Mine-laying and DeterrenceThe S-80 submarine incorporates the most advanced technology, such as the propulsion system independent of the atmosphere (AIP) and integrates a state-of-the-art system for combat and support for the operations of Special Forces.The S-80's air-independent propulsion (AIP) system is based on a bioethanol-processor consisting of a reaction chamber and several intermediate Coprox reactors. Provided by Hynergreen from Abengoa, the system transforms the bioethanol (BioEtOH) into high purity hydrogen. The output feeds a series of fuel cells from UTC Power Company. The submarine can reach a speed of 12 knots (22 km/h; 14 mph) in surfaced condition and 19 knots (35 km/h; 22 mph) submerged with a maximum range of 8,000 km and an endurance of 50 days in immersion.The S-80 submarine has an overall length of 81 m and a hull diameter of 7.3 m. The surface displacement of the submarines is 2,200 tons, while the submerged displacement is 2,965 tons. The submarine can accommodate a crew of 32 sailors and eight Special Forces.The S-80 submarine has six 533 mm torpedo tubes able to launch mines, DM2 A4 torpedoes, MK48 torpedoes, Harpoon anti-ship missiles, and Tomahawk subsonic cruise missiles, a guided missile used against terrestrial targets, that remains in the atmosphere and flies the major portion of its flight path at an approximately constant speed. Cruise missiles are designed to deliver a large warhead over long distances with high precision. Modern cruise missiles are capable of traveling at supersonic or high subsonic speeds, are self-navigating, and are able to fly on a non-ballistic, extremely low-altitude trajectory.