Euronaval Online 2020: Naval Group from France unveils SMX31E newest electric-powered submarine concept

At Euronaval Online, the digital edition of Euronaval 2020, International naval defense and maritime security industry exhibition, the French Company Naval Group unveils the SMX31E newest electric-powered submarine concept that integrates the latest digital technologies for reinforced operational efficiency and significant versatility of use.The SMX31E offers a stealthier, more autonomous, and flexible solution. More than a smart ship, the SMX31E constitutes a smart naval force to gain superiority in future underwater battlefields.The increased invulnerability is the result of the biomimetic shape and the skin material making it stealthier against active sonar emissions. Endurance is the other asset of the SMX31E –it allows the crew to be submerged for months thanks to the high energy capacities and efficient energy management system.Using advanced artificial intelligence technology, this submarine offers maximal connectivity to interact with the rest of the fleet in a distributed underwater network. This new IT design enables the crew to collect and process data efficiently with remote sensors allowing them to master the underwater tactical situation. At the end of the day, the SMX 31E can monitor areas 10 times larger than today with the same efficiency.This smart ship always keeps human decisions in the loop and becomes a force multiplier thanks to the integration of all kinds of drones including large-sized drones. Connected to each other, these vectors contribute to better control of an extended underwater battlefield.The SMX31E submarine will have a displacement of 3,200 tonnes with a length of 80 meters. The propulsion system consists of two rim driven electric propulsion motors. The submarine’s submerged speed is 8 kts. (15 km/h) and its operational availability is 40 days. The submarine can carry 15 crew members and 12 to 20 pax.The SMX31E submarine can be armed with 24 heavy-weight weapons including naval cruise missiles, F21 torpedoes, and anti-ship missiles. The back of the submarine has also two large modular bays that can be used to deploy UUV (Unmanned Underwater Vehicle) and XLUVV (Extra-Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle). The submarine also has SOF (Special Operation Forces) facilities that include trunks, storage rooms, vehicles and weapons, grouping areas…