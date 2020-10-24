Euronaval Online 2020: Israel Shipyards presents SAAR 72 new generation of multi-mission vessel EURONAVAL Online 2020: Israel Shipyards presents SAAR S-72, the new generation of the famous SAAR class Fast Attack Mini Corvettes.

At Euronaval Online, the digital edition of Euronaval 2020, International naval defense and maritime security industry exhibition, Israel Shipyards presents SAAR S-72, the new generation of the famous SAAR class Fast Attack Mini Corvettes.In November 2019, Israel Shipyards was assigned by Israel MOD and Navy to design the Israel Navy– the future advanced combat ship RESHEF class vessel. She will replace the reliable above-20-years-in-service SA’AR 4.5. It will be based on the ISL S-72 proven design and will significantly empower the Israeli Navy capabilities facing future combat demands.The RESHEF will assist in protecting Israel’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and the off-shore oil & gas facilities within Israel’s territorial waters. All combat systems onboard the new ship will be of Israel’s defense industry produce.The SAAR 72 is a multi-mission vessel using a modular design, in Corvette configuration, she can be used to conduct naval warfare missions. In OPV (Offshore Patrol Vessel), she can be armed with lighter weaponry.The SAAR S-72 is a stealth multi-purpose corvette derived from the Saar 4.5 missile boats fully designed by Israeli Shipyards. The ship has a length of 72 meters and a displacement of 800 tons. She has an endurance of 21 days with a crew of 50 people including officers and sailors. It can also accommodate 20 passengers or commandos.The SAAR 72 corvettes will be equipped with the IAI Elta EL / M-2258 ALPHA (Advanced Lightweight Phased Array Naval Radar) multifunctional radar system with an active phased antenna array (AFAR). The armament of the new corvette will include eight RGM-84 Harpoon or Gabriel anti-ship missiles,16 Barak 8 surface-to-air missiles, one Otobreda 76 mm naval gun, and six Mark 32 torpedo tubes able to launch Mark 46 torpedoes. The rear part of the ship as a helipad, capable of landing medium-sized helicopters.The SAAR 72 will be powered by two shaft power plant consisting of two MTU 16V1163M94 V16 diesel engines with a capacity of 5920 kW. The ship can reach a maximum speed of about 30 knots and has a cruising range of 3,300 nm (5.500 km).