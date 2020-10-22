Euronaval Online 2020: Dutch Damen Shipyards Group showcases the Sigma family modular naval vessels EURONAVAL Online 2020: Dutch Damen Shipyards Group showcases the Sigma family modular naval vessels that include corvette or frigate size

At the online edition of Euronaval 2020, International naval defense and maritime security industry exhibition, the Dutch Damen Shipyards Group showcases the Sigma family modular naval vessels that include corvette or frigate size, fully developed and designed by Damen Group.The SIGMA designs are known for their excellent seakeeping in combination with high speed. The hulls are made up of an effective, robust, and standardized structure. The repetition effect in both the hull and the systems reduce the building complexity and the project risk correspondingly.The Sigma vessel family includes 1,700 tones Sigma 9113 corvette, 1950 tones Sigma 9813 frigate, 2,185 tones Sigma 10513 frigate, and 2,365 tones Sigma 10514 frigate. The proven SIGMA philosophy is now continued in a range of capable, high-speed, smaller ships with lengths and displacements ranging from 59 m to 87 m and 600 tonnes to 1500 tonnes respectively.Based on the experience gained by building seven generations of frigates, a systematic hull form series was set up and model tested extensively. Ranging from 50 to 150 meters in length and 9 to 15 meters in breadth, this optimized hull form series covers the whole spectrum of naval combatants, from naval patrol to corvettes and frigates. Furthermore, SIGMA vessels are designed in a modular way, using standardized solutions with commercial off-the-shelf equipment where possible, enhanced by military standards where needed. This approach enables customers to compose their own SIGMA design based on proven solutions.The Sigma ships are already in services with Indonesia, Morrocco, Vietnam, and Mexican navies. Indonesia has four SIGMA 9113 Diponegoro-class corvettes in active service from 2009. Morocco has ordered two 9813 class heavy corvettes (with VLS) and a light 10513 class frigate based on a modified design. Mexico has ordered 8 Sigma 10514 LROPV based upon the Indonesian variant with different weapon systems and different roles. The Mexican navy will use its Sigma frigate as a long-range patrol vessel.The Sigma vessels can be armed with Oto Melara 76 mm naval gun, 20 mm Denel GI-2 automatic guns, Mistral TETRAL Anti-air missile, Exocet MM40 Block II anti-surface vessel missile, and launchers for 3A 244S Mode II/EuroTorp MU 90 torpedoes.The Sigma frigate has a helicopter deck and hangar to support operations of a single helicopter with a maximum weight of five tons. The helideck allows operations at day and night.