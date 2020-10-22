Euronaval: OCEA Expands Its Range Of Vessels With The Brand New OSV 250

During Euronaval Online, French shipyard OCEA unveils a new addition to its OSV family. The OSV 250 is a 75m long multi-purpose ship optimized to support drone operations. It will be the biggest oceanic support vessel of OCEA's product line.

OSV 250 design and missions

Technical data

Length overall (m) 75.20 Draft (m) 3.70 Speed (kts) 14-18 Range (nm) 10 000 @ 10 kts Crew 40-50 Mission crew 20-30

