OSV 250 was designed in order to take into account the increased use of drones (UAV, USV and UUV) in military and civilian support operations.
Euronaval: OCEA Expands Its Range Of Vessels With The Brand New OSV 250
During Euronaval Online, French shipyard OCEA unveils a new addition to its OSV family. The OSV 250 is a 75m long multi-purpose ship optimized to support drone operations. It will be the biggest oceanic support vessel of OCEA's product line.
Yannick Smaldore 22 Oct 2020
To meet the new expectations of its customers, OCEA has developed the OSV 250, a multi-purpose, modular offshore support vessel designed for the growing use of drones in the operations.
As part of OCEA’s range strategy, the OSV 250 benefits from more than 30 years of experience in the design of offshore support vessels operating worldwide.
OSV 250 design and missions
While capitalizing on the experience gained from the OSV 190 with hybrid propulsion and optimized integration of the latest detection and drones technologies, the OSV 250 offers increased capabilities:
• accommodation: + 37%,
• endurance: + 50%,
• range: + 100%.
The OSV 250 platform is :
• Versatile with its helicopter platform and its three possible configurations without any modification of its general architecture: SC-WB (Hydrography – Oceanography), MCM (Mine Counter Measure), SARR (Search, Rescue and Recovery),
• Modular with a hangar easing the operational adaptability to mission and the supervision of operations,
• Designed for the growing use of drones with a launching and recovery system compatible with all interfaces.
OCEA is a world leader in aluminium built ships. As its name implies, the new OSV 250 will be around 75m/250 feet long.
In a worldwide context of geopolitical tensions that imply for the countries to know the limits of their maritime territories, and budget constraints that imply for the countries to know, manage and exploit their EEZ at least cost, the environmentally friendly OCEA OSV 250 vessel offers unrivalled performances and return on investment.
Technical data
|Length overall (m)
|75.20
|Draft (m)
|3.70
|Speed (kts)
|14-18
|Range (nm)
|10 000 @ 10 kts
|Crew
|40-50
|Mission crew
|20-30
