Euronaval 2022: BAE Systems Launches ‘Herne’ XLAUV Concept Demonstrator​

BAE Systems has launched its concept demonstrator for extra-large autonomous underwater vehicle(XLAUV) capability, at the Euronaval 2022 show in Paris.​

“We’ve looked at the underwater battlespace and the opportunities and emerging threats … and saw a gap around this size of platform, so this is a concept demonstrator to showcase the abilities and innovation that BAE Systems has,”.



Andrew Carr, Head of Engineering and Technology for the underwater domain at BAE Systems Click to expand...

Herne XLAUV scale model on BAE Systems stand at Euronaval 2022 Dr Lee Willett 20 Oct 2022The Herne XLAUV concept is built around a broad set of capabilities BAE Systems is developing and has already demonstrated in other products, Andrew Carr, the company's Head of Engineering and Technology for the underwater domain, toldin an interview at the show.Carr highlighted BAE Systems' work in autonomy, electric propulsion technologies, sensor fits, and torpedo systems.XLAUV's overall concept of operations includes worldwide deployment, transportability, deployment onboard a 'host' platform, long endurance, and capacity to operate at depths out to the edge of the continental shelf, Carr explained.Primary operational tasks focus on surveillance, reconnaissance, and tracking missions, particularly in circumstances where an uncrewed vehicle may be preferred over a crewed vessel. XLAUV is designedsaid Carr. Here, he noted, XLAUV might offer a smaller, more covert presence compared to a submarine, for example.Herne XLAUV scale model on BAE Systems stand at Euronaval 2022Given that crewed platforms also might be required for other missions,Carr added.The XLAUV design concept, and its payloads and mission capabilities, have the flexibility to be adapted to meet customer requirements, Carr explained.he said.Carr added.Payloads XLAUV could carry include a lightweight towed array sonar, masts, and uncrewed vehicles designed to conduct mine-countermeasures tasks. XLAUV could also deploy, and function as a waystation for, uncrewed vehicles conducting seabed operations.BAE Systems views XLAUV as a platform for the future.Carr explained.For the next steps in XLAUV's development, Carr said,he added.