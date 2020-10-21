Eurofighter submits Project 'Halcon' offer for Spain
by Gareth Jennings
Eurofighter has formally submitted to Spain its offer to provide a further 20 Typhoon aircraft under the country’s Project ‘Halcon’ (Falcon).
Spain appears set to increase its Eurofighter fleet under Project ‘Halcon’, with a contract for an initial 20 aircraft anticipated to be signed off in 2021. (Eurofighter)
Delivery of the offer, which was disclosed by the consortium on 19 October, came three months after Spain announced that it was seeking to augment its existing Typhoons and to begin the process of replacing its Boeing EF-18 Hornet fleet.
“Eurofighter has submitted proposals for the replacement of the Spanish Air Force’s [E]F-18s which are based on the Canary Islands. Spain is looking to secure 20 new Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft to boost its existing fleet under what is called Project Halcon,” the consortium said.
As previously described to Janes, these Tranche 3+/Tranche 4 Eurofighters (company officials have used both designations) would be of the latest Tranche 3 standard, and will feature an active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and other modifications. For Spain, the AESA would be ‘Radar 1’, development of which is being led by Hensoldt and Indra.
