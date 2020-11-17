Eurofighter Offer to Bangladesh

Bangladeş’e Eurofighter Teklifi Bangladeş, silahlı kuvvetlerindeki modernizasyon süresi kapsamında envanterindeki mevcut MiG-29 jetlerini değiştirmeye yönelik arayışa başladı. Bu ka

Bangladesh has started a search to replace existing MiG-29 jets in its inventory as part of the modernization period in its armed forces. In this context, it was stated that Bangladesh, which wanted to supply a multi-purpose fighter jet, received a Eurofighter Typhoon offer from Italy.Stating that it is looking for a platform for the air force that works with two engines and has a minimum payload capacity of 5,000 kg, Bangladesh also stated that it also wanted a phase-array radar.It was also noted that Italy offered an AW101 helicopter and C-27J Spartan transport aircraft to Bangladesh in addition to Eurofighter.