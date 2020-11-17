What's new

Eurofighter Offer to Bangladesh

The Ronin

The Ronin

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 24, 2017
2,984
0
7,202
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Bangladesh has started a search to replace existing MiG-29 jets in its inventory as part of the modernization period in its armed forces. In this context, it was stated that Bangladesh, which wanted to supply a multi-purpose fighter jet, received a Eurofighter Typhoon offer from Italy.

Stating that it is looking for a platform for the air force that works with two engines and has a minimum payload capacity of 5,000 kg, Bangladesh also stated that it also wanted a phase-array radar.

It was also noted that Italy offered an AW101 helicopter and C-27J Spartan transport aircraft to Bangladesh in addition to Eurofighter.

www.c4defence.com

Bangladeş’e Eurofighter Teklifi

Bangladeş, silahlı kuvvetlerindeki modernizasyon süresi kapsamında envanterindeki mevcut MiG-29 jetlerini değiştirmeye yönelik arayışa başladı. Bu ka
www.c4defence.com www.c4defence.com
 
arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
1,403
0
2,836
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
No need for stinky Eurofighter. Bangladesh can buy 1000 Tejas with lemon and coconut and they will be able to do airstrikes on USA for shits and giggles.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

The Ronin
Bangladesh Might Be The Next Stop For LCA Tejas
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
5K
gom poa
gom poa
The Ronin
Russia pushes for Su-35 in a bid to lure Bangladesh Air Force
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
127
Views
7K
Doctor Strange
Doctor Strange
fatman17
Of Sparrows and Sidewinders
Replies
0
Views
813
fatman17
fatman17
S
J-10C A sole international market for China's J-10 fighter jets is taking shape
8 9 10 11 12 13
Replies
180
Views
26K
Akasa
Akasa
The Ronin
Guarding the sky
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom