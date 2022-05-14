What's new

Eurofighter for TuAf, temptest partnership.

Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 23, 2012
6,617
-3
7,516
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
Our airforce command was in Uk for several issues and i wrote 2 of the on the title. What do you think?

Eurofighter Tranche 4 (Turkish modernization) Aselsan AESA radar with avionics, Tubitak EW Mehpod :p: . LoL ther goes the pipe dream rafael of greece...

These are Tranch 1 fighters what UK want to sell, ther is a intention from Uk. But ther is a lot talk about maintaining and parts. So lets wait.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
19,397
70
52,478
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Oublious said:
Our airforce command was in Uk for several issues and i wrote 2 of the on the title. What do you think?

Eurofighter Tranche 4 (Turkish modernization) Aselsan AESA radar with avionics, Tubitak EW Mehpod :p: . LoL ther goes the pipe dream rafael of greece...

These are Tranch 1 fighters what UK want to sell, ther is a intention from Uk. But ther is a lot talk about maintaining and parts. So lets wait.
Click to expand...

The Typhoon would be a great buy as a gap filler. Superb jet.
As for the Tempest it's possible and it all depends on what's in the deal.
 
Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 23, 2012
6,617
-3
7,516
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
waz said:
The Typhoon would be a great buy as a gap filler. Superb jet.
As for the Tempest it's possible and it all depends on what's in the deal.
Click to expand...


I think we will buy the tranche 1 and modernize it, more will come after. Americans will only sell ther upgrade kits and not Vipers, we need to replace our F4 fleet. And UK is will spread the partnership with Temotest.
 
waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
19,397
70
52,478
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Oublious said:
I think we will buy the tranche 1 and modernize it, more will come after. Americans will only sell ther upgrade kits and not Vipers, we need to replace our F4 fleet. And UK is will spread the partnership with Temotest.
Click to expand...

Yes modernising it should be a straight forward affair. Forget the US that's all I can say.
Agreed about the Tempest it adds funds.
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
37,856
477
84,038
Country
United States
Location
United States
Need to dump the F-4s so this makes a lot of sense - technological cooperation could be done on the TFX and Tempest(especially on engines),
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

The Eagle
  • Sticky
Pakistan - Turkey (PAC-TAI) Collaboration for NGFA-TFX 5th Gen Aircraft l Updates, News & Discussion
18 19 20 21 22 23
Replies
343
Views
24K
raahaat7
raahaat7
Oublious
Resume Turkish missile technology
Replies
1
Views
1K
Oublious
Oublious
The Ronin
Bangladesh Might Be The Next Stop For LCA Tejas
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
79
Views
8K
gom poa
gom poa
beijingwalker
Will Turkey Seek Chinese Or Korean Fighters If F-16 Request Is Denied?
2
Replies
29
Views
2K
CrazyZ
CrazyZ
Zarvan
Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft – Time To Get Act Right India
2
Replies
17
Views
3K
Zapper
Zapper

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom