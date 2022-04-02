What's new

Euro zone inflation hits another record high of 7.5% as Russia-Ukraine war pushes up energy prices, Netherlands inflation explodes to record 11.9%

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,077
-5
88,504
Country
China
Location
China

Euro zone inflation hits another record high of 7.5% as Russia-Ukraine war pushes up energy prices​

PUBLISHED FRI, APR 1 20225:09 AM EDT

KEY POINTS
  • The numbers come at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought renewed economic uncertainty.
  • There are other side-effects from the war, most notably higher energy prices — which are driving up inflation across the bloc.
  • European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said earlier this week that “three main factors are likely to take inflation higher” going forward.
107040167-1648796927461-gettyimages-1239075057-AFP_324V6M6.jpeg

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank.
Daniel Roland | Afp | Getty Images

The cost of living hit another record high in the euro zone last month, raising further questions about how the European Central Bank can stabilize such rapidly rising consumer prices.

Headline inflation came in at 7.5% for March on an annual basis, according to preliminary data from Europe’s statistics office Eurostat released on Friday. Headline inflation had reached 5.9% in February.

The numbers come at a time when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has brought renewed economic uncertainty, with some economists wondering whether the euro zone will enter a recession in 2022 — something that European officials have so far refused to say.

Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi, for instance, said last week that there will economic damage from the invasion of Ukraine, but not a recession.

The euro zone has taken unprecedented measures to punish Russia for its decision to invade Ukraine — such as blocking the sale of luxury goods — and these sanctions are having repercussions on the euro zone economy itself.

In addition, there are other side-effects from the war, most notably higher energy prices — which are driving up inflation across the bloc.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said earlier this week that “three main factors are likely to take inflation higher” going forward.

She said “energy prices are expected to stay higher for longer,” “pressure on food inflation is likely to increase,” and “global manufacturing bottlenecks are likely to persist in certain sectors.”

This economic backdrop is leading consumers to be more pessimistic about their prospects going forward, too. “Households are becoming more pessimistic and could cut back on spending,” Lagarde said in a speech in Cyprus on Wednesday.

Lower spending could bring even further economic headaches, as businesses would be selling less, have less room to pay employees and would be less likely to invest.

Higher interest rates​

“With euro-zone inflation rising even further above the ECB’s forecast, and likely to remain very high for the rest of the year, we think it won’t be long before the Bank starts raising interest rates,” Jack Allen-Reynolds, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics, said in a note to clients Friday morning.

“We have penciled in three 25 basis points rate hikes for this year,” he added.

Analysts at Berenberg expect a first rate hike in the fourth quarter of 2022, followed by three others in 2023.

“The ECB thus has more time than the U.S. Fed to scale back its monetary stimulus. But as expensive green transition policies and somewhat expansionary fiscal policy will likely see inflation trend upwards again,” Salomon Fiedler, economist at Berenberg said, adding that “the ECB will need to react eventually, too.”

www.cnbc.com

Euro zone inflation hits another record high of 7.5% as Russia-Ukraine war pushes up energy prices

The cost of living hit another record high in the euro zone, raising further questions about how the ECB can stabilize such rapidly rising consumer prices.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,077
-5
88,504
Country
China
Location
China

'Outside is better!' EU 'lies' savaged as Netherlands inflation explodes to record 11.9%​

RECORD-high inflation in the eurozone is sparking fury across the bloc against the European Central Bank's inaction and rising prices.​

By ALESSANDRA SCOTTO DI SANTOLO
11:44, Fri, Apr 1, 2022 | UPDATED: 13:23, Fri, Apr 1, 2022


Eurozone: Inflation in the Netherlands rose to 11.9 percent (Image: GETTY)


Eurozone inflation surged to 7.5 percent in March, hitting another record high with months still left before it is set to peak, making grim reading for the European Central Bank, which needs to reconcile sky-high prices with vanishing economic growth.

Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated from 5.9 percent in February, Eurostat said on Friday, far beyond expectations for 6.6 percent, as war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia pushed fuel and natural gas prices to record highs.

Although energy was the chief culprit, inflation in food prices, services and durable goods all came in above the ECB's two percent target, further proof that price growth is increasingly broad and not merely a reflection of expensive oil.

The news sparked fury in the Netherlands where inflation hit 11.9 percent.

Nexit Denktank campaigners blasted: "Inflation in the Netherlands rose to 11.9 percent in March.

"Inflation will remain high for a long time, regardless of the lies the ECB continues to spread about the 'temporality' of this inflation.

"Outside the EU inflation is lower.

"In Switzerland 2.2 percent and in Norway 3.7 percent."

Underlying prices, which filter out volatile energy and food prices, accelerated too, raising the risk that high inflation will become entrenched, a hard-to-reverse phenomenon.

Inflation excluding food and fuel prices, closely watched by the ECB, picked up to 3.2 percent from 2.9 percent while a narrower measure that also excludes alcohol and tobacco products jumped to 3.0 percent from 2.7 percent.

All this leaves the ECB with a difficult policy dilemma.

Its main task is to get inflation to two percent but tightening policy now would risk crashing an economy already reeling from the fallout of the war in its neighbour and the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ECB estimates that growth in the first quarter was positive, but barely, while second-quarter growth will be near-zero, as high energy prices dent consumption and hurt corporate investment.

That would suggest the bloc is near a state of stagflation, where rapid inflation is coupled with stagnating growth.

High energy prices are traditionally a drag on growth and will thus actually weigh on inflation once the immediate spike passes, raising the risk that price growth will later fall back below target.

But the ECB can hardly ignore high inflation, especially since it says the peak is still three to four months away.

The eurozone's labour market is the tightest it has been in decades so wage inflation, a precondition of durable consumer inflation, is already in the pipeline.

www.express.co.uk

'Outside is better!' EU 'lies' savaged as Netherlands inflation explodes to record 11.9%

RECORD-high inflation in the eurozone is sparking fury across the bloc against the European Central Bank's inaction and rising prices.
www.express.co.uk www.express.co.uk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Eurozone trade deficit hits 13-year high as energy crisis rages, Reliance on Russian gas leaves bloc vulnerable to Ukraine invasion
2
Replies
26
Views
482
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
dBSPL
Euro area inflation hits 25-year high
Replies
1
Views
382
BHAN85
BHAN85
beijingwalker
Germans 'will be poorer' because of the war in Ukraine
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
532
mazeto
M
beijingwalker
Brits brace for multi-pronged living standards crunch as inflation hits new 30-year high
Replies
0
Views
169
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
German economy in freefall as locals face devastating price hikes - inflation explodes
Replies
11
Views
340
AViet
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom