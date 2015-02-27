What's new

Euro area inflation hits 25-year high

dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,160
14
8,935
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Lithuania posts highest inflation rate, while Malta sees lowest rate in November
Gokhan Ergocun |30.11.2021

Euro area inflation hits 25-year high



ISTANBUL
The euro area posted an annual inflation rate of 4.9% in November, the highest rate since 25 years ago in 1997, according to provisional figures released Tuesday.

The rising trend in prices mostly stemmed from higher energy prices, which were estimated to soar 27.4% in November on an annual basis.

Energy was followed by services (up 2.7%), non-energy industrial goods (2.4%), and food, alcohol, and tobacco (2.2%), Eurostat said.

Lithuania posted the highest inflation rate of 9.3% in November, followed by its fellow Baltic states of Estonia (8.4%) and Latvia (7.4%).

On the other hand, Malta (2.3%), Portugal (2.7%), and France and Finland (both 3.4%) saw the lowest rates in the month.

Due to pandemic measures such as lockdowns and travel bans, economic activities were impacted all around the world.

As a result, numerous production activities, from agriculture to automotive, shrank in 2020 and 2021, causing price hikes.

www.aa.com.tr

Euro area inflation hits 25-year high

Lithuania posts highest inflation rate, while Malta sees lowest rate in November - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

atatwolf
Stratfor: Turkey to emerge as major regional power in the next decade
2 3
Replies
33
Views
4K
Wave
W
Harry Potter
Indian inflation eases to 26-month low in January.
Replies
3
Views
819
Splurgenxs
Splurgenxs
The HBS Guy
Survey projects 9% growth next fiscal
Replies
0
Views
576
The HBS Guy
The HBS Guy
N
Economic Survey 2007-08: overview of the economy
Replies
0
Views
10K
Neo
N
N
Business chronology 2006
Replies
0
Views
2K
Neo
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom