Eurasian Times - Read this before you post your next thread sourcing them.

So, I am not sure if this is the right section to post this thread so any mod can shift the thread to the right section if it's not.

I have already repeated this in several different threads but still, people keep on posting links from this particular blog; Eurasian Times, citing it as a credible news resource, giving it credence which it does not deserve. So, thought I'd use some of my day-job expertise to put some information forward.

Eurasian Times, the domain was bought by a certain Mr. Nitin Ticku back in 2014. And he launched the website, in order to get clicks for his 'Education Consultancy Service'. He's since made this his full-time job. This is not a real newspaper, that gets cited here as a credible resource.

Most of you citing this website as a resource are feeding into a simple clickbait scheme, made to generate funds for Mr. Nitin Ticku...

Domain Owner:

Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 11.29.13 PM.png



Original Job and Background:

Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 11.38.38 PM.png


Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 11.37.11 PM.png


What did WREST corporation and InterOppt do?

Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 11.37.46 PM.png


Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 11.56.19 PM.png




And publish PR pieces like citing Nitin Ticku:

Screen Shot 2021-12-22 at 11.39.08 PM.png


He literally edits Wikipedia pieces to push his website's link as a source:

Screen Shot 2021-12-23 at 12.05.54 AM.png
 

Well done. There are thousands of website like this, Eurasian Times is one of the success among the rest.
Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) is working.
 
I sincerely doubt this is R&AW. This is just someone making money off what he knows best, SEO / article writing, cashing in on hyper-nationalists getting miffed, and posting his links around - essentially making him more money via more traffic.

Hence the constant plea to NOT fall for his actions and to stop posting the website as a credible resource. You are only helping him.
 
Baap ray. That's some serious thing.
 
Another pajeet.... They don't seem to end. F*king 1 billion of them.

Their life cycle
Born, toilet, Adolescent, Pakistan, Hafiz Saeed, Twitter/Fb Bobs vegnas, Rape, Scam/call center, 25s, social media, toilet/railway lines, Pakistan, defence expert, Rafale my new god, F16, Pakistan, lynch someone, getting old, Gaomutr daily, toilet search in between, dead.
 
We mostly keep them under watch. There's no doubt that Indian websites are mostly propaganda machines. EU Disnfo Lab has exposed every single one of them including fake HRW bodies and those so called white names adopted by Kumars and Ajay's. We mostly take down the fake news as did recently.
 
sir one more request kindly solve ( accept or reject e.t.c ) reported thread as soon as possible , sometimes it takes days to merge e.t.c . Thanks .
 
not missed but response is quite late as sir sometimes or more often i get notification after more then 24 hours and sometimes i even did't get any notifications and threads are merged but if i got it wrong then sorry . Thanks a lot .
 
