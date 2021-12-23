Eurasian Times - Read this before you post your next thread sourcing them.

So, I am not sure if this is the right section to post this thread so any mod can shift the thread to the right section if it's not.I have already repeated this in several different threads but still, people keep on posting links from this particular blog; Eurasian Times, citing it as a credible news resource, giving it credence which it does not deserve. So, thought I'd use some of my day-job expertise to put some information forward.Eurasian Times, the domain was bought by a certain Mr. Nitin Ticku back in 2014. And he launched the website, in order to get clicks for his 'Education Consultancy Service'. He's since made this his full-time job. This is not a real newspaper, that gets cited here as a credible resource.Most of you citing this website as a resource are feeding into a simple clickbait scheme, made to generate funds for Mr. Nitin Ticku...