Eurasian Times - Read this before you post your next thread sourcing them.

So, I am not sure if this is the right section to post this thread so any mod can shift the thread to the right section if it's not.
I have already repeated this in several different threads but still, people keep on posting links from this particular blog; Eurasian Times, citing it as a credible news resource, giving it credence which it does not deserve. So, thought I'd use some of my day-job expertise to put some information forward.
Eurasian Times, the domain was bought by a certain Mr. Nitin Ticku back in 2014. And he launched the website, in order to get clicks for his 'Education Consultancy Service'. He's since made this his full-time job. This is not a real newspaper, that gets cited here as a credible resource.
Most of you citing this website as a resource are feeding into a simple clickbait scheme, made to generate funds for Mr. Nitin Ticku...
Domain Owner:
Original Job and Background:
What did WREST corporation and InterOppt do?
And publish PR pieces like citing Nitin Ticku:
He literally edits Wikipedia pieces to push his website's link as a source:
