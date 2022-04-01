EU warns China of 'reputational damage' if it backs Russia​

beijingwalker
EU warns China of 'reputational damage' if it backs RussiaKyiv | April 01, 2022 21:15 IST
The EU's top officials warned China's leaders at a summit Friday not to help Russia wage war on Ukraine or sidestep Western sanctions, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said.
"It would lead to a major reputational damage for China here in Europe," Von der Leyen said after the video talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
