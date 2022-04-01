What's new

EU warns China of 'reputational damage' if it backs Russia

EU warns China of 'reputational damage' if it backs Russia​

Kyiv | April 01, 2022 21:15 IST

微信图片_20220402000226.png



The EU's top officials warned China's leaders at a summit Friday not to help Russia wage war on Ukraine or sidestep Western sanctions, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said.

"It would lead to a major reputational damage for China here in Europe," Von der Leyen said after the video talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The irony is that it's EU over the years helping US smearing and slandering China relentlessly, if China did suffer some "reputational damage", we surely know who the culprits are.
 
Menace2Society said:
So no reputational damage for killing a million Iraqis just because the Bush family had a grudge with Saddam?
Click to expand...
Na yaara, that war was fought to safeguard Israel's interest...The architect of that war were the Zionist dominated NeoCons, Pearl, Wolfowitz, et al..
 

