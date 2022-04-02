EU waiting for Bangladesh govt’s response over use of CRIMARIO​

Black_cats
EU waiting for Bangladesh govt’s response over use of CRIMARIOUnited News of Bangladesh . Dhaka | Published: 11:41, Apr 02,2022
European Union special envoy for the Indo-Pacific Gabriele Visentin addresses an interactive session organised by Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh at Jatiya Press Club on Friday, April 1, 2022. — UNB photo
European Union special envoy for the Indo-Pacific Gabriele Visentin has said they are still waiting for a final answer from the Bangladesh government regarding their offer to use a maritime awareness system named CRIMARIO.
‘We’re very positively engaging with the Bangladesh authority. This is a very concrete proposal that is on the table,’ he said while responding to a question during an interaction with diplomatic correspondents.
EU Critical Maritime Route Wider Indian Ocean aims to support countries in the region to enhance their Maritime Situational Awareness, the sharing and fusion of data from various sources to achieve a comprehensive understanding of the maritime domain and to promote its security and safety.
‘It’s software. It can be used for many purposes. It could equip both navies and coastguards and it allows knowing what is exactly happening at sea,’ said the EU special envoy, hoping that they will soon get a final answer from Bangladesh.
Visentin spoke at an interactive session organised by Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh at Jatiya Press Club on Friday.
Deputy head of mission of the European Union to Bangladesh Jeremy Opritesco, DCAB president Rezaul Karim Lotus and its general secretary AKM Moinuddin were present at the programme.
The EU special envoy highlighted seven priority areas for EU action — sustainable and inclusive prosperity; green transition; ocean governance; digital governance and partnerships; connectivity; security and defence and human security.
Talking about one of the seven pillars of the EU Indo-Pacific Strategy — security and defence, he said they very much want to strengthen their presence in this area.