What's new

EU unity on Russian sanctions 'starting to crumble', German minister says

Q

qwerrty

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2010
3,554
-12
9,199
reuters.com


EU unity on Russian sanctions 'starting to crumble', German minister says​


May 30, 20222:10 AM GMT+10Last Updated 6 hours ago

2-3 minutes




BERLIN, May 29 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Sunday expressed fears that the European Union's unity was "starting to crumble" ahead of a summit to discuss an oil embargo against Russia and plans to cut dependence on Russian energy.

EU leaders will meet on Monday and Tuesday to discuss a new sanctions package against Russia, which could also include an oil embargo, and a programme aiming to speed up ending dependence on fossil fuels, including Russian gas.

"After Russia's attack on Ukraine, we saw what can happen when Europe stands united. With a view to the summit tomorrow, let's hope it continues like this. But it is already starting to crumble and crumble again," Habeck told a news conference.

On Friday, European countries scrambled to reach a deal to embargo seaborne deliveries of Russian oil but allow deliveries by pipeline, a compromise to win over Hungary and unblock new sanctions against Moscow.

Habeck called for Germany to speak with one voice at the summit instead of abstaining from votes due to differences of opinion within the country's ruling coalition. He called for similar unity from other EU states.

"Europe is still a huge economic area with incredible economic power. And when it stands united, it can use that power," Habeck said at the opening of the German Hannover Messe trade fair.

----

LoL :cheesy:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1530523433074929664
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Germany resists EU ban on Russian gas as bloc prepares new sanctions
Replies
12
Views
261
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
Russian invasion of Ukraine dashes upswing hopes for German economy, economy likely to shrink again in Q1
Replies
8
Views
415
Georg
Georg
Zibago
Germany to halve imports of Russian oil by summer
Replies
1
Views
195
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
beijingwalker
Germans 'will be poorer' because of the war in Ukraine
2 3 4 5
Replies
69
Views
1K
Sinnerman108
Sinnerman108
beijingwalker
German industry would collapse without Russian gas
2 3
Replies
37
Views
981
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom