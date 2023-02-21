EU top diplomat says China will cross ‘red line’ if it sends arms to Russia

Hamartia Antidote said: China is going to do nothing. They'll continue to throw their $1.1 Trillion GDP friend Russia under the bus before the $16.6T EU if the EU snaps its fingers loudly. Click to expand...

IMF data 2022 Russia GDP is $2.1 trillion. As seen recently worldwide, GDP in US$ term can mislead the power of a country. Mexico or Brazil GDP or GDP per capita is much higher than Ukraine, but the level of development and impact on the world economy as well as science and technology of Ukraine seem much bigger.China's GDP in US$ term is smaller than EU + the US combined, but its capacity to manufacture, for most products, is bigger than those of EU combined with the US.While GDP data (US$) is used for short term, the real capacity to manufacture and innovate seem to be much more important in the long teem. Although Russia's GDP in US$ is so small (compared to EU), i think it would be very different if we compare how many tanks or aircrafts or railcars each can manufacture per year.