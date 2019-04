GDPR helped consumers from data abuse, but data privacy is still very good in the EU. For 10 pounds you can legally request for all data held by any company or organisation and challenge it. You are not allowed to store opinions on the data subject.



But the internet is so globalised when you visit a UK/EU website you will undoubtedly hit hundreds of non-EU servers as part of that website, and that may not be considered export of data.



Privacy is an issue with most tech-savvy people. Saying that I'm glad people can freely visit 100% of the internet without a VPN or trying to hide.



The majority of the article is slating things because of 'lack of trust' but trust is not that important. Its more got to do with lifestyle. Shopping online and using mobile apps and social media is a lifestyle choice. The last concern is trust. It only becomes scary when you see feedback on the screen about you that you didn't know about yourself. Then you stark thinking... wow this scary how much do they know about me? Where is my privacy? But that's mostly AI driven, which is another scary subject because you have tech making decisions for you.

Click to expand...