MH.Yang said: EU to soften sanctions on Russian banks to allow food trade The European Union will amend its sanctions on Moscow on Wednesday by allowing the unfreezing of some funds of top Russian banks that may be required to ease bottlenecks in the global trade of food and fertilisers, a draft document showed.

After abandoning the Kurds, NATO began to abandon the Ukrainians.

What about China abandoning the Sri Lankans during their crisis time?China’s approach to the crisis and consequent aid packages to bail out the island nation is in stark contrast to India. While China has sent emergency grants worth $76 million, India has already provided aid/Line of Credits worth $4 billion to Colombo. India’s aid supplies includes rice, kerosene and milk powder, along with 25 tons of drugs and medical supplies.India has tried to fill the vacuum left behind by China and has provided essential relief to the country. There have been very high-profile acknowledgements in Sri Lanka of India’s assistance. This could bode well for India in the country in the future