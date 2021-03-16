What's new

EU to Sanction Chinese Officials Over Human-Rights Violations

striver44

striver44

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 25, 2016
4,377
-14
3,224
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Sanctions, which include a travel ban and asset freezes, would be the first over human-rights abuses since Tiananmen Square crackdown

Senior European Union officials agreed to use its new human rights sanctions regime to target Chinese officials.
PHOTO: GEERT VANDEN WIJNGAERT/BLOOMBERG NEWS
By
Laurence Norman
Updated March 11, 2021 3:35 pm ET

  • PRINT

  • TEXT
The European Union is set to target China with sanctions over human-rights abuses for the first time since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, blacklisting four people and one entity in Xinjiang, several diplomats said.
Senior EU officials agreed to use its new human-rights sanctions regime to target the Chinese officials on Thursday, after long negotiations this week once again exposed the bloc’s divisions on how to approach Beijing.
The sanctions, which include a travel ban and asset freezes, are being imposed because of Beijing’s actions in Xinjiang that the U.S. and some European capitals have labeled a genocide against the Uyghur Muslim minority.
The decision still needs formal sign-off, which is expected to happen when foreign ministers meet later in March. The Chinese officials are included on a broader list of alleged human-rights violators from Russia, North Korea and Africa.
The names of the officials will only be released once a formal decision is reached.

www.wsj.com

EU to Sanction Chinese Officials Over Human-Rights Violations

The sanctions, which include a travel ban and asset freezes, would be the first by the bloc since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
7,518
0
11,276
Country
China
Location
United States
PeaceGen said:
excellent move. i think you need to consider this a warning shot across your bow, Chinese leaderships.
Click to expand...
EU and select national leaders would then be tried in absentia as conspirators in crimes against humanity, fraud, robbery, kidnapping, rape, false imprisonment and murder. They would also face civil liability for their interference with free trade, damage to brand image of Chinese products and creation of monopoly.

This is with regards to EU member state crimes in the former Yugoslavia, Iraq, sub-Saharan Africa, Libya and Syria, towards refugees from conflicts in said places, wrongful restrictions on Huawei, chemical waste dumping in Somalia, operation of refugee camps detaining EU bound refugees where robbery, sexual assault and violence is prevalent, sinking refugee ships in the Mediterranean, etc.

Millions of witnesses, corroboration from EU's own media, and physical evidence can be used to prove guilt.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

fallstuff
China: Xinjiang camps take similar approach to US, UK, France
Replies
0
Views
50
fallstuff
fallstuff
rent4country
China avoids ICC prosecution over Xinjiang for now, but pressure is growing
2
Replies
18
Views
819
master_13
M
beijingwalker
Divided West can do little as China tightens up on Hong Kong
Replies
2
Views
396
PakFactor
PakFactor
Nan Yang
From Terrified to Triumphant — How China Flipped 2020
Replies
14
Views
828
aziqbal
aziqbal
simple Brain
Strongmen rush to remake the world order as Trump faces potential election defeat
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
LittleFish
LittleFish

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom