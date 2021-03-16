EU to Sanction Chinese Officials Over Human-Rights Violations

Sanctions, which include a travel ban and asset freezes, would be the first over human-rights abuses since Tiananmen Square crackdown
Senior European Union officials agreed to use its new human rights sanctions regime to target Chinese officials.
PHOTO: GEERT VANDEN WIJNGAERT/BLOOMBERG NEWS
By
Laurence Norman
Updated March 11, 2021 3:35 pm ET
Senior EU officials agreed to use its new human-rights sanctions regime to target the Chinese officials on Thursday, after long negotiations this week once again exposed the bloc’s divisions on how to approach Beijing.
The sanctions, which include a travel ban and asset freezes, are being imposed because of Beijing’s actions in Xinjiang that the U.S. and some European capitals have labeled a genocide against the Uyghur Muslim minority.
The decision still needs formal sign-off, which is expected to happen when foreign ministers meet later in March. The Chinese officials are included on a broader list of alleged human-rights violators from Russia, North Korea and Africa.
The names of the officials will only be released once a formal decision is reached.
