What's new

EU tells China to play constructive role towards peace in Ukraine

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
32,851
30
21,295
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.reuters.com

EU tells China to play constructive role towards peace in Ukraine

The European Commission repeated calls on Thursday for China to play a constructive role in establishing peace in Ukraine, after a top EU diplomat met Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian Affairs and former ambassador to Russia.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

BRUSSELS, May 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission repeated calls on Thursday for China to play a constructive role in establishing peace in Ukraine, after a top EU diplomat met Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian Affairs and former ambassador to Russia.

"The EU expects China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to play a constructive role (...) and to recall the necessity to respect the principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity (...) by unconditionally withdrawing all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders," the EU said in a statement.

Last week, Li Hui visited Ukraine and met President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a European tour that Beijing billed as its effort to promote peace talks and a political settlement. He is set to visit Russia on Friday.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
EU-China relations to worsen unless Beijing uses influence with Russia to end Ukraine war: Borrell
Replies
3
Views
245
BHAN85
BHAN85
beijingwalker
EU wants to restore ties with China in shadow of Ukraine war, European leaders has descended on Beijing
Replies
0
Views
496
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
LeGenD
China's special envoy urges building of trust in two-day Ukraine visit
Replies
0
Views
151
LeGenD
LeGenD
beijingwalker
Russia says it discussed peace prospects for Ukraine with Chinese special envoy
Replies
0
Views
92
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
EU does not fear 'China's rise', EU foreign policy chief Borrell says before his coming visit to China
Replies
0
Views
400
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom