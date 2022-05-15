EU should give a clear promise whether it'll join in US' anti-China alliance or not. So China could decide whether it'll offer aids to Russia

Around the world, there are only two countries that have the will and power to fight US now, China and Russia. It doesn't matter whether they want to do so or not. US has made its enemy list. As a result, China and Russia have to suport each. No other choice. Each can not afford to lose the other. China and Russia are back to back allies.



Obvious US wants to topple Russia first through proxy war. Once there is a sign that Russia is going to lose the war, China should immediately ask EU countries to give China an official promise. If US asks, will they join in US' anti-China alliance? Any uncertain answer will be seen as “ they will". China should tell the world that China will offer aids to Russia for self safety concern. China doesn't support Russia's military actions in Ukraine. But if China is 100% sure that the west will economically or even militarily attack China after Russia falls, it will be utterly stupid to let that happen without doing anything.



Of course, even if EU gives China a promise, China still should help Russia in economic sector.