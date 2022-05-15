What's new

EU should give a clear promise whether it'll join in US' anti-China alliance or not. So China could decide whether it'll offer aids to Russia

Around the world, there are only two countries that have the will and power to fight US now, China and Russia. It doesn't matter whether they want to do so or not. US has made its enemy list. As a result, China and Russia have to suport each. No other choice. Each can not afford to lose the other. China and Russia are back to back allies.

Obvious US wants to topple Russia first through proxy war. Once there is a sign that Russia is going to lose the war, China should immediately ask EU countries to give China an official promise. If US asks, will they join in US' anti-China alliance? Any uncertain answer will be seen as “ they will". China should tell the world that China will offer aids to Russia for self safety concern. China doesn't support Russia's military actions in Ukraine. But if China is 100% sure that the west will economically or even militarily attack China after Russia falls, it will be utterly stupid to let that happen without doing anything.

Of course, even if EU gives China a promise, China still should help Russia in economic sector.
 
I don't think you will like the answer to this question.

And if China are going to help Russia, the Chinese would have helped Russia a long time ago, this war is 80 days old today, US help Ukraine on Day 3, I don't think even if China help Russia now, it can change the battlefield situation, unless what you mean help is China physically invade Ukraine. That would open another can of worm.
 
I don't think you will like the answer to this question.

And if China are going to help Russia, the Chinese would have helped Russia a long time ago, this war is 80 days old today, US help Ukraine on Day 3, I don't think even if China help Russia now, it can change the battlefield situation, unless what you mean help is China physically invade Ukraine. That would open another can of worm.
Bottom line is. Russian can not fail. So far Russia is still fine. But I'm not sure when US $40 billion aid arrives in Uraine. China is No.1 economy in PPP. PPP matters if all weapons and aids are produced by China itself. China can produce millions drones and thousands of missiles in short time.

This is stupid.

Countries don't give ultimatums unless they absolutely have to as a last resort. China and Europe like the current set up just fine. Neither side wants ultimatums.
If you think "not attack us" promise is an ultimatum.
 
Bottom line is. Russian can not fail. So far Russia is still fine. But I'm not sure when US $40 billion aid arrives in Uraine. China is No.1 economy in PPP. PPP matters if all weapons and aids are produced by China itself. China can produce millions drones and thousands of missiles in short time.


If you think "not attack us" promise is an ultimatum.
Dude, you need to really research how much time you take to make stuff. You don't get a million drone in a snap of a finger, Also, you don't have all the material to make stuff. China depends on import of Iron Ore, Aluminium Ore (Both depends on Australian import), Copper Ore (Depend heavily on Chile) import to maintain business, they won't sell you more just because you need more to build missile or drone.

By the time you finished making a thousand J-20 or million drone, the war would be over because it would have been years before you can get there.

Again, if you really can do it, and you want to do it, China would have done it by now, or you are saying you don't need those millions drones and missile even today without a war going on??
 
Around the world, there are only two countries that have the will and power to fight US now, China and Russia. It doesn't matter whether they want to do so or not. US has made its enemy list. As a result, China and Russia have to suport each. No other choice. Each can not afford to lose the other. China and Russia are back to back allies.

Obvious US wants to topple Russia first through proxy war. Once there is a sign that Russia is going to lose the war, China should immediately ask EU countries to give China an official promise. If US asks, will they join in US' anti-China alliance? Any uncertain answer will be seen as “ they will". China should tell the world that China will offer aids to Russia for self safety concern. China doesn't support Russia's military actions in Ukraine. But if China is 100% sure that the west will economically or even militarily attack China after Russia falls, it will be utterly stupid to let that happen without doing anything.

Of course, even if EU gives China a promise, China still should help Russia in economic sector.
Russia is a weak nobody anyways.


Beside that EU will not allow facist russia to threaten us.
 

