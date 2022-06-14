What's new

EU shamed: Russia rakes in £79.4bn in energy exports since start of war: 'Support Ukraine'

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

BANNED
Nov 4, 2011
46,977
-11
91,173
Country
China
Location
China

EU shamed: Russia rakes in £79.4bn in energy exports since start of war: 'Support Ukraine'​

THE EU has been shamed as Russia made £79.4billion during the first 100 days of the Ukraine war from the sale of oil and gas according to a new report.​

By JAMES LEE
11:16, Mon, Jun 13, 2022 | UPDATED: 11:16, Mon, Jun 13, 2022

微信图片_20220614222303.png


The news comes as global reliance on fossil fuels continues as industries emerge from the effects of the global Covid pandemic. With Russia being a major energy supplier to the EU, the figures although lower than in previous years comes as no surprise.

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), the EU was the recipient of over 60 percent of Russian fuel exports.

Russia has taken advantage of the need for global energy through the sales of oil and gas, contributing to the funding of its ongoing war in Ukraine

In spite of global efforts to apply punitive sanctions against Moscow, the EU has been reluctant to completely halt Russian energy supplies, although the quantity has reduced since the start of the war.

CREA's lead analyst Lauri Myllyvirta said of the current international sanctions against Moscow: “The progress to date is far too slow given Ukraine's urgent need for support.

“Much stronger action is needed to cut off the flow of cash to Russia.

“Globally, we need to speed up the deployment of clean energy to replace fossil fuel imports and ease the high fuel prices which are driving up Russia's revenues.”

The EU has pledged to further reduce the reliance on Russian energy by the end of the year.

Alternative sources of gas have been proposed, with both Iran and Qatar both offering to supply Europe.

However, neither country has an established logistical infrastructure to the EU, making the supply both costly, and lagging behind already installed Russian pipelines.

The United States has also offered to supply LNG to Europe, with ships transporting quantities over to Britain and the EU.

According to CREA's research, India, France, China, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia all increased imports in recent times.

India has purchased around 18 percent of Russia's crude oil exports, with France the largest buyer of discounted liquid natural gas and oil, continuing imports on the short-term market.

Mr Myllyvirta said: “The exports of Russian oil to new markets are being enabled by Greek and other European shipping companies.

“As Russian oil is shipped to more distant markets, more tanker capacity than ever before is needed for the transport.

“80 percent of the tankers carrying Russian oil to India and the Middle East, for example, are European or US-owned.

“This should be the next focus of EU action.”

The data was calculated by CREA by tracking cargo ships, shipping data, gas pipeline flows, and by estimating the value of imports using its own pricing models.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Russia relies heavily on revenues from oil and natural gas, which in 2021 made up 45 percent of Russia’s federal budget.

In 2021, Russian crude and condensate output reached 10.5 million barrels per day (bpd), making up 14 percent of the world’s total supply.

Russia has oil and gas production facilities throughout the country, but the bulk of its fields are concentrated in western and eastern Siberia.

In 2021 Russia exported an estimated 4.7 million bpd of crude, to countries around the world.

China is the largest importer of Russian crude (1.6 million bpd), but Russia exports a significant volume to buyers in Europe (2.4 million bpd).

Russia currently enjoys the world’s largest proven reserves of gas, with 24.3 percent of total global reserves.

Moscow also has 107billion barrels of proven oil reserves, making it the 6th largest in the world.

www.express.co.uk

EU shamed: Russia rakes in £79.4bn in energy exports since start of war: 'Support Ukraine'

THE EU has been shamed as Russia made £79.4billion during the first 100 days of the Ukraine war from the sale of oil and gas according to a new report.
www.express.co.uk www.express.co.uk
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

BANNED
Nov 4, 2011
46,977
-11
91,173
Country
China
Location
China

Russia Makes More Money on Fossil Fuels Than One Year Ago​

RUSSIAN FOSSIL FUELS​

by Katharina Buchholz,
Jun 14, 2022

Despite the volume and value of Russian fossil fuel exports decreasing since the invasion of Ukraine in late February, Russia was still making around 40 percent more money off its exports of oil, gas and coal in May 2022 than it did one year earlier. This is due to the fossil fuel prices on the world market that inflated even before the start of the war on Ukraine.

As seen in data by the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air, reductions in exports and discounts the country is currently giving on its fossil fuels are costing the country some. Prices that are that much higher than one year ago, however, mean that Russia is still fetching a fair sum on its fossil fuel exports overall. Crude oil prices, for example, had already reached pre-pandemic levels by mid-2021.

The report further shows that shipments headed for the EU decreased most, with daily export values around $114 million lower in May than they had been in February-March. Countries most successful in reducing their dependency included Poland, Spain, Lithuania and Italy. Daily export values for the U.S. decreased by $33 million over the same time period, while those for India rose by $65 million, resulting in overall daily revenues of Russian fossil fuel exports that were around $100 million lower in May than they had been two to three months earlier.

27615.jpeg
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

BANNED
Nov 4, 2011
46,977
-11
91,173
Country
China
Location
China

Russian Crude Shifts to Asia​

RUSSIAN FOSSIL FUELS

by Katharina Buchholz,
Jun 14, 2022

More shipments of crude oil from Russia have been arriving at Asian ports since February, an analysis of vessel tracking data by Bloomberg shows. Despite many countries taking steps to reduce or outright end their purchases of fossil fuels from the country that invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, the amount of seaborne Russian crude oil exports has actually increased in the past months.

One country that recently increased its shipments majorly is typically receiving Russian oil via boat: India. The country has grown its daily purchases of the fossil fuel from Russia by around $65 million between February-March and May 2022, according to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air. China, which has remained Russia's largest buyer, has also kept a steady stream of Russian oil coming in.

Russia’s biggest hub for shipping oil – the Baltic – had previously seen only some shipments to Asia. Between early April and early June, the continent received between 40 and 60 percent of weekly shipments out of the Baltic.

Deliveries to Asia were also becoming more commonplace at the smaller hubs on the Black Sea and in the Arctic, while Pacific terminals had become almost entirely dedicated to shipments headed for China as of mid-May, with those to Japan and South Korea disappearing.

Looking at all exports of Russian fossil fuels via cargo ship and pipeline, shipment sizes and their daily value actually decreased between February-March and May 2022, with the global daily export value now around $100 million lower. The biggest reductions came from the EU-28 at around $114 million, followed by the U.S. with around $33 million. Comparing the daily revenue of Russian fossil fuel exports to May 2021, however, Russia is still making around 40 percent more money from fossil fuels due to world market prices that had climbed even before its war on Ukraine had started.

27613.jpeg
 
K

kingQamaR

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 14, 2017
2,929
-5
2,832
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
The sanctions are ridiculous it hasn't stopped anything and just hurts other countries. India is buying crude oil, refining it and selling it on to the EU and that apparently is acceptable to the EU. They're all m a d, total chaos at the top everywhere
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

BANNED
Nov 4, 2011
46,977
-11
91,173
Country
China
Location
China
beijingwalker said:
Deliveries to Asia were also becoming more commonplace at the smaller hubs on the Black Sea and in the Arctic, while Pacific terminals had become almost entirely dedicated to shipments headed for China as of mid-May, with those to Japan and South Korea disappearing.
Click to expand...
Glad that we could help, but it doesn't seem we got any discount on them.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

BANNED
Nov 4, 2011
46,977
-11
91,173
Country
China
Location
China
Western countries still believe they are as powerful as they were decades ago and can just bully other nations , throw the weight around at will, their mind is being stuck in the past, they don't know they are living in a very changed world now.

调整大小 微信图片_20220614195539.png
 
Apollon

Apollon

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2021
3,434
-3
1,460
Country
Greece
Location
Germany
Beast said:
@Apollon

What happened, Boy? :rofl:
Click to expand...

Weak women as chancellor for 16 years. Women belong in the kitchen. Do you think merkels 16 years of failure can be corrected in 3 months? What matters is to cut ties to russia. Work on alternatives and smoke russian soldiers

beijingwalker said:
Western countries still believe they are as powerful as they were decades ago and can just bully other nations , throw the weight around at will, their mind is being stuck in the past, they don't know they are living in a very changed world now.

View attachment 853836
Click to expand...

Yes world changed indeed. 5 years ago my family did fly Business class. Now first.


Btw we dont bully. We decide who we trade with. If i dont go in a specific shop its not bullying.
 
K

kingQamaR

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 14, 2017
2,929
-5
2,832
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Apollon said:
Weak women as chancellor for 16 years. Women belong in the kitchen. Do you think merkels 16 years of failure can be corrected in 3 months? What matters is to cut ties to russia. Work on alternatives and smoke russian soldiers



Yes world changed indeed. 5 years ago my family did fly Business class. Now first.


Btw we dont bully. We decide who we trade with. If i dont go in a specific shop its not bullying.
Click to expand...

So China is buying wheat from Russia, instead of from Canada and USA. hmmm
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

BANNED
Nov 4, 2011
46,977
-11
91,173
Country
China
Location
China
Apollon said:
Weak women as chancellor for 16 years. Women belong in the kitchen. Do you think merkels 16 years of failure can be corrected in 3 months? What matters is to cut ties to russia. Work on alternatives and smoke russian soldiers



Yes world changed indeed. 5 years ago my family did fly Business class. Now first.


Btw we dont bully. We decide who we trade with. If i dont go in a specific shop its not bullying.
Click to expand...

German trade with China in April unaffected by Covid lockdowns, imports up 52.8%​

"Weak women" are not in the office now, strong men pushed the trade and deficit to a new high despite China's lockdown.
 
C

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
354
-1
289
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Hey EU,

Your countries are going to get fucked if you stop oil/gas from Russia….if you follow uncle Sam he will ensure you got no heat in coming winter…..r u prepared??
Winter apocalypse coming…..better prepare, or start begging Putin to have mercy

All this bracery and show will turn into shitshow if Russia turns off the taps in winter
Those usa ships cant provide gas for all of europe on a ship…..better come to your senses before too late
 
Apollon

Apollon

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2021
3,434
-3
1,460
Country
Greece
Location
Germany
kingQamaR said:
So China is buying wheat from Russia, instead of from Canada and USA. hmmm
Click to expand...

And? Thats normal, world rips apart in two blocks. Free world and china. That process will speed up in next years

Catalystic said:
Hey EU,

Your countries are going to get fucked if you stop oil/gas from Russia….if you follow uncle Sam he will ensure you got no heat in coming winter…..r u prepared??
Winter apocalypse coming…..better prepare, or start begging Putin to have mercy

All this bracery and show will turn into shitshow if Russia turns off the taps in winter
Those usa ships cant provide gas for all of europe on a ship…..better come to your senses before too late
Click to expand...

Russia is our enemy and plans to conquer all of Europe.

I have news for you, UK stopped trade with Hitler in 1939 as well. Its that simple. Russia with uts current regime disqualified in evry sector.


And no heat in coming winter? This year we had no winter and btw gas from russia is only 20%. Keep in mind we are rich and can simply buy away the stocks of weak countries if needed.

beijingwalker said:

German trade with China in April unaffected by Covid lockdowns, imports up 52.8%​

"Weak women" are not in the office now, strong men pushed the trade and deficit to a new high despite China's lockdown.
Click to expand...

16 years failure of Merkel cant be repaired within a week. Its that simple.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Tai Hai Chen
Russia doubles fossil fuel revenues since invasion of Ukraine began
Replies
3
Views
167
Beast
B
beijingwalker
Russia says it's ready to sell oil to 'friendly countries' in 'any price range'
Replies
5
Views
323
Indos
Indos
beijingwalker
Sanctions on Russia aren't stopping Putin and doing more would bring a lot of economic pain to the US and Europe
Replies
0
Views
474
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
EU admits spending more on Russian energy than Ukrainian aid
Replies
10
Views
251
hualushui
H
beijingwalker
EU sending Putin £673m a DAY as Russia's economy 'returns to pre-war' level, the Russian ruble has not only stabilised but has rallied
Replies
2
Views
324
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom