EU regulator says Pfizer coronavirus vaccine can be stored in regular refrigeration for a month

The European Union's top drug regulator said Monday that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can be stored in regular refrigeration for up to a month.The European Medicines Agency (EMA) changed its recommendation from five days of storage "in a normal fridge" to one full month after an assessment of additional stability study data."Increased flexibility in the storage and handling of the vaccine is expected to have a significant impact on planning and logistics of vaccine roll-out in EU Member States," the EMA said in a statement In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration in February approved storing Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at standard freezer temperatures for up to two weeks. Previous requirements demanded ultra-cold freezers at minus 112 degrees Fahrenheit to minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit.