EU public debates saying Saudi Arabia commited genocide in yemen - This is ridiculous and laughable

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said: Put your bias aside. You can't revolt against people and expect a birth cake to be served. Imho they have been extremely merciful as things stand right now. Withholding their hands and not letting it go as they should. The houthis are the once responsible for the humantarian crisis putting people in jeopardize and revolting against the people of Yemen. They are also deeply vile attempting to fire inside the Kingdom and being extremely provocating continously. They are a terrorist elements and should be dealt with as terrorists

You talk about Houthies as if they are some external entity in Yemen...Houthies are Yamenis who rose up against their brutal goverment...they have every right to do so..Saudis had no right to interfere let alone to attack ...they did because they say "Mitght makes it Right"...well they were not Mighty so they resorted to bombing them to stone age...and that did not work so they starved them..that also did not work...now they have to answer for what they did.