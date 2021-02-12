What's new

EU public debates saying Saudi Arabia commited genocide in yemen - This is ridiculous and laughable

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Just listen to this debate and the people taking part of this are freaking ludicrous.

just look at these buffoons coming out in a time of terrorist elements in Yemen but these criminals all of sudden think they care. They are absolutely detached from the reality. It is moves like this that forces Saudi Arabia and pushes to cut all relevant ties and let in other allies who could share same geopolitics and same concern for security
 
aryobarzan

aryobarzan

It is forbidden to starve a population in order to score a military advantage..it is also forbidden to bomb civilian populations as per Geneiva convention on the conduct of a war by any nation.
Saudi Arabia and UAE have conducted both such acts in large scale on Yemen...MBS and MBZ both will be considered as "War criminals " the only question is when will they be brought to the court...
 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

They are fighting terrorist elements and anyone who dares to say others will only eat their words. The Houthis are a destablizing element and against all peace and humanity itself. I am pretty sure these buffoons have no weight whatsoever
 
You can say all you want..but imagine if you and your family were starved and bombed on a daily basis...you can not escape your conscious unless if you have forgotten your humanity..those people who live in castels and order the murder of poorest in this world will pay one way or another...I like to live long enough to see that happen...
 
Put your bias aside. You can't revolt against people and expect a birth cake to be served. Imho they have been extremely merciful as things stand right now. Withholding their hands and not letting it go as they should. The houthis are the once responsible for the humantarian crisis putting people in jeopardize and revolting against the people of Yemen. They are also deeply vile attempting to provocate the Kingdom and being extremely provocative continously. They are a terrorist elements and should be dealt with as terrorists
 
It may sound ludicrous. However, KSA has discarded numerous old allies in favour of euro/emrika/hinduland bhai bhai.

I suggest MBS learn to live with his new and entirely voluntarily chosen reality. Never mind admitting to genocide, he'll be doing Pooja in front of Modi very soon. We simply laugh these days at the once proud house of Saud.
 
there is hardly anyone in the muslim countries (let alone non-muslim countries) who believes Saudi coalition arent doing a great deal of harm in Yemen. Iran is also doing bad, that we all know too, its Iran after all.
 
You talk about Houthies as if they are some external entity in Yemen...Houthies are Yamenis who rose up against their brutal goverment...they have every right to do so..Saudis had no right to interfere let alone to attack ...they did because they say "Mitght makes it Right"...well they were not Mighty so they resorted to bombing them to stone age...and that did not work so they starved them..that also did not work...now they have to answer for what they did.
 
What the Houthis did is act of terrorism and it can't be tolerated at any stage nor negotiable. They didn't attack any gov't but the people of Yemen and their well being. Saudi Arabia has no one to answer to especially the EU lol.

You shouldn't side with terrorist elements that easily or justify them and this is the main issue.
 
No, they are bombing civilians and killing innocent people as well


houthis have also killed innocent ppl so both iran and saudi arab are responsible

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1348832228894117892
 
If Middle East wants to be peaceful and developed, dont mess up with other country problem. It is why ASEAN as a peaceful region has NON-INTERFERENCE principle since the start.
 
