EU public debates are now saying Saudi Arabia commited genocide in yemen - This ridiculous and laughable

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Dec 26, 2020
United States
United States
Just listen to this debate and the people taking part of this are freaking ludicrous.

just look at these buffoons coming out in a time of terrorist elements in Yemen but these criminals all of sudden think they care. They are absolutely detached from the reality. It is moves like this that forces Saudi Arabia and pushes to cut all relevant ties and let in other allies who could share same geopolitics and same concern for security
 
