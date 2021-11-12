EU pressure works...Turkey and Belavia to stop ticket sales to Minsk for Iraqi, Syrians, Yemeni

Turkey, Belavia ban Middle East citizens from Minsk flights Turkey’s CAA and Belavia decided to suspend the sale of airline tickets to Minsk, Belarus for citizens of Iraq, Syria, and Yemen.

Oh how i love the new way of politics since Merkel is history...belarussian dictator wanted to force the EU to drop the sanctions and did fly thousands of migrants via Turkey into Belarus, then pushed them against the EU border of Poland.Yesterday the EU send a warning to Turkey, that if Turkey does not stop it till thuesday, turkish airline will be blacklisted from EU airspace (in other words...crushed).It took Turkey only one day to comply. Now ticket sales to Iraqi, Syrians and Yemenis are banned and they are not allowed to board flights to Belarus.Iraq on the other hand banned the belarussian consulate to issue visas to iraqi citizens.The EU is a economic and technological titan but under Merkel...all probelsm got solved via endless negotiations and payments of billions of € to dictators...Now a new era begins and i actually love how things work.The EU high coirt allowed push backs of migrants, crazy dictators get threatened to get crushed and poland let nobody in. The Eu even finances the border defense now.It was Greece that stood up first in the last two years and im proud for that.Now even the home countries like Iraq intervene and want fly their people back home. They are trapped at the polish border, cant enter Poland and belarussian troops push them at the fence. There are already people who died in the cold.Let that be a warning.