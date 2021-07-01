EU plans to end caged animal farming in 'historic decision'
woohoo!
i signed this petition, btw, and i now hope other governments around the world will follow this important example.
|The European Union will work to phase out caged animal farming across the bloc, after a petition calling for an end to the practice gathered more than a million signatures.
