What's new

EU Parliament to review Pakistan’s GSP+ status and put trade embargo (blasphemy laws

Hiraa

Hiraa

FULL MEMBER
Oct 19, 2016
1,395
0
2,629
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Last edited:
Q

Qmjd

BANNED
Jun 21, 2020
286
-1
252
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Hiraa said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1387777388218626056

www.europarl.europa.eu

Texts adopted - Blasphemy laws in Pakistan, in particular the case of Shagufta Kausar and Shafqat Emmanuel - Thursday, 29 April 2021

www.europarl.europa.eu

he totally din’t understand what PMIK said about holocaust.

Also mubarakbads to everyone who want to kill in the name of Religion while asking everyone to believe them when the religion is of peace. Totally sends the correct message. (Sarcasm)
Click to expand...
Good thing happen after retaliation.
We get nukes after sanctions.
This is another saga don't put your foot backward stay solid.
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
18,971
186
55,268
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Imran Khan said:
mix little bit more religion in palitics my dear pakistnais . may be it will taste more good .
Click to expand...
Then when they get the full taste of religion particulary the urban types who enjoy all the accoutements of modern life including internet access etc you will see them running to the West to claim asylum. Pakistan needs Amirate aka Aimrate of Afghanistan 1996-2001 style.
 
S

SoulSpokesman

FULL MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
1,395
-2
994
Country
India
Location
India
Although I am an (Hindu) Indian and my country doesnt have friendly relationship with Pakistan I am opposed to these kinds of coercive measures.

1.This is unnecessary interference in another country's internal affairs.
2. This is unlikely to create any positive change in the target country- but cause a lot of sufferings to ordinary citizens.
3. These measures are discriminatory- only economically and politically vulnerable countries are targeted while rich and powerful countries get away with worse- just see what the taller than mountain friend gets away with in East Turkestan.

Regards
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,158
2
77,274
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
mix little bit more religion in palitics my dear pakistnais . may be it will taste more good .
Click to expand...
And never will the Jews or the Christians approve of you until you follow their religion. Say, "Indeed, the guidance of Allah is the [only] guidance." If you were to follow their desires after what has come to you of knowledge, you would have against Allah no protector or helper. 2:120
 
Last edited by a moderator:
krash

krash

MODERATOR
Jul 28, 2009
5,388
23
7,048
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Hiraa said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1387777388218626056

www.europarl.europa.eu

Texts adopted - Blasphemy laws in Pakistan, in particular the case of Shagufta Kausar and Shafqat Emmanuel - Thursday, 29 April 2021

www.europarl.europa.eu

he totally din’t understand what PMIK said about holocaust.

Also mubarakbads to everyone who want to kill in the name of Religion while asking everyone to believe them when the religion is of peace. Totally sends the correct message. (Sarcasm)
Click to expand...
The idiocy of the Mullah not withstanding, mighty hypocritical when you keep on supporting and abetting the malicious disrespect against the Prophet (S.A.W) under the guise of freedom of speech but will threaten embargos for supposedly "relativizing the holocaust".

Pakistanis, how do you still not get it? You think you are worth anything to the world with the way you are? This is your fault. Please go ahead and burn the rest of what you have down as well, that'll show them.

Government/Establishment, good job at bowing to the bearded disease every single time.
 
Last edited:
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
18,971
186
55,268
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Areesh said:
And never will the Jews or the Christians approve of you until you follow their religion. Say, "Indeed, the guidance of Allah is the [only] guidance." If you were to follow their desires after what has come to you of knowledge, you would have against Allah no protector or helper. 2:120
Click to expand...
There are more Christians in Africa and South America then in Europe. Most people in West do not practice Christianity anymore. In fact even most of the Jews here do not practice Judaism anymore. They are only Christian/Jews in name only. Maybe you did not know that.

I would have loved to send you to get a proper taste of Islam in Amarate e Afghanistan or Islamic State in Syria.
 
M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
1,161
0
2,204
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Muslim hatters will always twist words to suit there own agenda and nothing is new. Listen to IK speech correctly what he actually did said and how he is twisting it. Gentleman understands English but wants to read translated script in Russian. Wah wah to the twisted brain.
 
Sifar zero

Sifar zero

FULL MEMBER
Jul 27, 2020
216
0
267
Country
Pakistan
Location
South Africa
What about the religious restrictions enforced by France and the systematic racism along with xenophobia in most of Europe.Can anyone put sanctions on Europe?But the zehni ghulams here and in most of Pakistan wont care they just need a reason to attack Islam.
 
Last edited:
Kabira

Kabira

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 12, 2014
14,368
-20
13,604
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Its totally worth it. Pakistan is pariah of the world for this reason. People here have little idea why we are in this mess. They like stupid PM Imran Khan of ours blame on corruption but guess what? After 3 years in power he have to show jack shit in corruption free Pakistan. He beg overseas Pakistanis to send more dollars. Afetr GSP+ is taken out then Pakistan begging will be on another level because billions $ of exports to europe will come down crashing.
 
Hiraa

Hiraa

FULL MEMBER
Oct 19, 2016
1,395
0
2,629
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
krash said:
The idiocy of the Mullah not withstanding, mighty hypocritical when you keep on supporting and abetting the malicious disrespect against the Prophet (S.A.W) under the guise of freedom of speech but will threaten embargos for supposedly "relativizing the holocaust".

Pakistanis, do you still not get it? You think you are worth anything to the world with the way you are? This is your fault. Please go ahead and burn the rest of what you have down as well, that'll show them.

Government/Establishment, good job at bowing to the bearded disease every single time.
Click to expand...
UK/EU is indeed acting hypocritical towards Pakistan. UK putting us on watchlist for money laundering is laughable.
EU needs to introspect, look how much freedom they give to muslims in their own countries.

The recent events are not going to help in next FATF meeting. PM, INterior minsiter and establishment at fault here for bowing down infront of goons.
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
1,422
3
2,838
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Kabira said:
Its totally worth it. Pakistan is pariah of the world for this reason. People here have little idea why we are in this mess. They like stupid PM Imran Khan of ours blame on corruption but guess what? After 3 years in power he have to show jack shit in corruption free Pakistan. He beg overseas Pakistanis to send more dollars. Afetr GSP+ is taken out then Pakistan begging will be on another level because billions $ of exports to europe will come down crashing.
Click to expand...
Imagine what would have happened if we deported their ambassador? Alot of people even on this forum were of the view that french ambassador should be deported just a few days ago. What PM IK stand for is absolutely right. How Ik handled it was right, a bit excessive i should say i am opposed to ban on TLP (that should be reserved for aurat march supporters and the western sponsered terrorism like PTM).

And exactly bro why are you criticizing him for speaking up for muslims?
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
6,562
0
7,712
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Sifar zero said:
Oh
Click to expand...
why insult bradford, Bradford Pakistanis get it for no reason other then they speak their mind. i don believe indus is from there.
the slum pakistanis of bradford are the ones that support pakistan with alot of passion. They are victims of media stereotypes and humiliation.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 2, Guests: 8)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom