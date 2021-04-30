EU Parliament to review Pakistan’s GSP+ status and put trade embargo (blasphemy laws

The idiocy of the Mullah not withstanding, mighty hypocritical when you keep on supporting and abetting the malicious disrespect against the Prophet (S.A.W) under the guise of freedom of speech but will threaten embargos for supposedly "relativizing the holocaust".Pakistanis, how do you still not get it? You think you are worth anything to the world with the way you are? This is your fault. Please go ahead and burn the rest of what you have down as well, that'll show them.Government/Establishment, good job at bowing to the bearded disease every single time.