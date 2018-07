Pakistan should not give any attention to the fake news, feelz based western "media".



The EU team gave a "passing" grade to the whole thing, just take that and move on.



Pakistan needs a stable govt and Imran Khan is overdue for his chance to prove his mettle on that.







This is why Pakistan needs to grow its economy and genuine private sector....otherwise all the major banking interactions (and thus pressures) are based on political thugs of both sides.



It is not that there is much less corruption in developed countries, just enough of a private economy (outside of their mafia control and nepotism) has grown and broadened the economic affairs and discussions etc of the country....so you just need to dig a lot more to find the same vermin...but trust me they are there.

