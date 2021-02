EU massive failure of vaccine development. UK comes out tops, US after.

The UK committed £1.67billion on Covid vaccines before it was known whether they would be effective - more than the £1.57billion the EU spent on behalf of 27 countries, with Britain spending £25.00 per capita compared to £3.51 for Brussels.

Brussels did not strike a deal with Pfizer until clinical trials had been concluded

The UK now ranks third in the world with 13.2 per cent of the population getting at least one dose of a vaccine, while America is fifth on 7.6 per cent and the EU is languishing on 2.2 per cent.

It comes after Britain spent nearly £1.67billion investing in vaccines

get the AstraZeneca vaccine developed with Oxford scientists.

Joe Biden's target of one million vaccinations a day has already been met, with the president now targeting a 50 per cent increase to take the rate to 1.5million a day.

The federal government poured nearly $2billion into Pfizer's research last July as well as $1.2billion to AstraZeneca and $1.6billion for Novavax manufacturing.



However, while the US has a deal for 300million AstraZeneca doses, the jab has yet to be approved by federal regulators.

How EU failed to plan for vaccines rollout The UK spent £25.00 per capita on vaccines before it was known whether they would be effective, similar to the £24.02 spent by the US but far above the £3.51 per person committed by Brussels.

Now that the jabs have passed their trials, it is mainland Europe which is struggling to ramp up vaccinations and feuding with AstraZeneca about supplies to the continent.In addition,- while Britain and the US had deals in place in July 2020.French government minister Clement Beaune lashed out at Britain today by casting doubt on the UK's one-dose strategy, saying: 'I do not think that our citizens would accept us taking all these risks contrary to the opinion of our scientists'.In fact, the UK's four chief medical officers have backed the one-dose strategy and said that a single shot offers 'considerable protection' at least in the short term.Widely criticised for its handling of the pandemic, the UK government has boasted of its vaccine rollout as a rare success story in recent weeks.and signed a deal in May 2020 to'The UK contract was signed three months before the European contract. So with the UK we have had an extra three months to fix all the glitches we experienced,' he said.In addition, the UK described its deal for 30million Pfizer/BioNTech jabs last July as the company's 'first binding agreement signed with any government'.When Pfizer's product became the first coronavirus vaccine approved in the West, it was Britain which handed out the historic first doses in early December.However, the UK is behind the US and EU in getting hold of the Moderna vaccine, which is not expected to arrive in Britain until the spring.Britain has also boasted of continuing to fund vaccine development even after some jabs have become available, with ministers today announcing a deal for 40million yet-to-be-approved Valneva jabs.Touting their 'wide approach' to investing in vaccines, ministers said the deal was an 'endorsement of the UK government's strategy of investing in vaccine development'.'It will also give the UK future flexibility should we need to revaccinate any of the population,' a statement said.The EUWhile excessive bureaucracy in countries such as France and Germany has been one reason for the slow start, the EU has also struggled to get hold of enough supplies.Pfizer and BioNTech have slowed down production to make manufacturing changes, while AstraZeneca said it was cutting supplies to the EU in the first quarter of 2021.But AstraZeneca's CEO told Die Welt that 'we are three months behind in fixing glitches' in the European rollout because it signed a deal much later than Britain.The Pfizer rollout did not begin until the very end of December, and even a month later the daily vaccination rates in countries such as France, Germany, Italy and Spain are well below those in Britain and the US.Brussels did sign a deal with Moderna days before Britain, but again this was after the jab had already passed clinical trials.And the EU was again shown to be lagging when the Novavax trial results were published last week showing 89.3 per cent efficacy.While Britain has 60million doses ordered, the EU has only conducted 'exploratory talks' with the manufacturer, which were completed in December.The EU also has other agreements in place with vaccines from Sanofi-GSK and CureVac, which have yet to conclude clinical trials.UNITED STATESLike Britain, the US has received little praise for its handling of the pandemic but has had better luck with the vaccine rollout than with preventing infections and deaths.People line up to receive a coronavirus vaccine in California, with the US ranking fifth in the world by number of people who have received at least one doseDeals signed under the Trump administration included an agreement for up to 600million Pfizer doses last July, around the same time as in Britain.Several vaccine trials took place in the United States, including the Johnson & Johnson jab which was shown to be 72 per cent effective there.The US is in line to get 100million doses of the jab.