EU massive failure of vaccine development. UK comes out tops, US after.

The UK committed £1.67billion on Covid vaccines before it was known whether they would be effective - more than the £1.57billion the EU spent on behalf of 27 countries, with Britain spending £25.00 per capita compared to £3.51 for Brussels.

Brussels did not strike a deal with Pfizer until clinical trials had been concluded

The UK now ranks third in the world with 13.2 per cent of the population getting at least one dose of a vaccine, while America is fifth on 7.6 per cent and the EU is languishing on 2.2 per cent.

It comes after Britain spent nearly £1.67billion investing in vaccines

get the AstraZeneca vaccine developed with Oxford scientists.

Joe Biden's target of one million vaccinations a day has already been met, with the president now targeting a 50 per cent increase to take the rate to 1.5million a day.

The federal government poured nearly $2billion into Pfizer's research last July as well as $1.2billion to AstraZeneca and $1.6billion for Novavax manufacturing.



However, while the US has a deal for 300million AstraZeneca doses, the jab has yet to be approved by federal regulators.

