Sorry the data, logic, history and evidence does not agree with you....and show the complete opposite.The higher skilled you are, the more price inelastic you become with regards to your labour renumeration (and thus you have increased bargaining power too).Lower skilled people (in a free market of free labour) have always had high price elasticity since the dawn of civilisation. Thus when you have inelastic boundaries (such as political boundaries, cultures and societies...for whatever reason) imposing between this free market of free labour, the price elastic segment of a local population always loses out first and foremost (when such boundaries are eroded down for whatever reason) because they have the least bargaining power....because they have accumulated the least of it skill-wise as the free market forces demand.A country generally thus never does well importing low skilled labour in large numbers given these internal supply/demand metrics....unless it truly and genuinely lacks supply for such low skilled work. But that is another subject...given the UK clearly has gone too far in its own instance of this balance.