EU issue: The Weaponisation of Migration

The "Weaponisation of Migration" is a term used to describe a hostile government organizing, or threatening to organize, a sudden influx of refugees and illigal immigrants into another country with the intent of overwhelming its borders or causing political discomfort.
Throughout November of 2021, thousands of Middle Eastern illigal migrants amassed on the border of Belarus and Poland. Poland has refused to admit them, keeping the migrants stuck in no-man’s-land with armed troops and lines of razor wire. Whether Belarussian president Alexander Lukashenko “engineered” this emergency remains to be seen, but the fact remains that this humanitarian crisis requires attention and an effective solution from the international community.
It is a example of the weaponisation of migration or how migrations are being used as a weapon of political warfare.
With the irregular crossing of more than 8,000 people in 2021, the Moroccan government wanted to show what would happen if the Spanish government did not count on its cooperation in migratory matters. It is one more example of the weaponisation of migration or how migrations are being used as a weapon of political warfare. For this, it is essential a theatricalisation of chaos and to have thousands of bodies ready to jump to the other side at any moment. At the external borders of the EU, the political use of migrations is the direct consequence of the externalisation of migration control.
To the Eastsouthern EU borders, at the last 10 years, Turkey uses the "Weaponisation of Migration" to pushforward via the Aegean Sea, at the Evros land border and in Northren occupied Cuprus, ten of thousands of illigal migrants in Greece and Cyprus is another example. Both EU countries speak for a hybrid war.According to recent data published by the headquarters of the Greek Coast Guard, over 1,100 illigal migrants boarded inflatable boats on the Turkish coast and attempted to move into Greek territorial waters in the direction of the Greek Islands,
Since the beginning of the year, however, the phenomenon of transporting migrants from Turkey directly to Italy in large boats has experienced a major upsurge, with the authorities having already managed 21 incidents (instead of 29 during last year) and several dozen boats have ended up in the coasts of Southern Italy sailing the Aegean.
Kelly Greenhill, a US academic and author of the book Weapons of Mass Migration, has documented at least 76 instances since the 1950s and concedes there are probably many more.
Increasingly, that weapon is being aimed at the EU as a way of exploiting its deep political divisions and public fears over uncontrolled immigration. The phenomenon is driving a further hardening of attitudes within the union towards migration and asylum seekers, as member states seek new ways of strengthening their borders and deterring displaced people from heading to the EU. The goal, according to Marcin Przydacz, Poland’s deputy foreign minister, is “to check the resilience of our countries” by “shaking the emotions of public opinion”.
