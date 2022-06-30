EU terrorist list Since December 2001, the EU has established a list of persons, groups and entities involved in terrorist acts and subject to restrictive measures. The Council reviews the list at regular intervals and at least every 6 months.

, the European Union established a list of persons, groups and entities involved in terrorist acts and subject to restrictive measures. The list is reviewed regularly, at least every 6 months.and persons and entities associated with or supporting them.So, the EU Groups & Entities terrorist list is the following.........1. ‘Abu Nidal Organisation’ – ‘ANO’ (a.k.a. ‘Fatah Revolutionary Council’, a.k.a. ‘Arab Revolutionary Brigades’, a.k.a. ‘Black September’, a.k.a. ‘Revolutionary Organisation of Socialist Muslims’).2. ‘Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade’.3. ‘Al-Aqsa e.V’.4. ‘Babbar Khalsa’.5. ‘Communist Party of the Philippines’, including ‘New People’s Army’ – ‘NPA’, Philippines.6. Directorate for Internal Security of the Iranian Ministry for Intelligence and Security.7. Gama’a al-Islamiyya’ (a.k.a. ‘Al-Gama’a al-Islamiyya’) (‘Islamic Group’ – ‘IG’).8. ‘İslami Büyük Doğu Akıncılar Cephesi’ – ‘IBDA-C’ (‘Great Islamic Eastern Warriors Front’).9. ‘Hamas’, including ‘Hamas-Izz al-Din al-Qassem’.10. ‘Hizballah Military Wing’ (a.k.a. ‘Hezbollah Military Wing’, a.k.a. ‘Hizbullah Military Wing’, a.k.a. ‘Hizbollah Military Wing’, a.k.a. ‘Hezballah Military Wing’, a.k.a. ‘Hisbollah Military Wing’, a.k.a. ‘Hizbu’llah Military Wing’ a. k.a. ‘Hizb Allah Military Wing’, a.k.a. ‘Jihad Council’ (and all units reporting to it, including the External Security Organisation)).11. ‘Hizbul Mujahideen’ – ‘HM’.12. ‘Khalistan Zindabad Force’ – ‘KZF’.13. ‘Kurdistan Workers’ Party’ – ‘PKK’ (a.k.a. ‘KADEK’, a.k.a. ‘KONGRA-GEL’).14. ‘Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam’ – ‘LTTE’.15. ‘Ejército de Liberación Nacional’ (‘National Liberation Army’).16. ‘Palestinian Islamic Jihad’ – ‘PIJ’.17. ‘Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’ – ‘PFLP’.18. ‘Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command’ (a.k.a. ‘PFLP – General Command’).19. ‘Devrimci Halk Kurtuluș Partisi-Cephesi’ – ‘DHKP/C’ (a.k.a. ‘Devrimci Sol’ (‘Revolutionary Left’), a.k.a. ‘Dev Sol’) (‘Revolutionary People’s Liberation Army/Front/Party’).20. ‘Sendero Luminoso’ – ‘SL’ (‘Shining Path’).21. ‘Teyrêbazên Azadîya Kurdistan’ – ‘TAK’ (a.k.a. ‘Kurdistan Freedom Falcons’, a.k.a. ‘Kurdistan Freedom Hawks’).